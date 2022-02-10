<span class="legendSpanClass">Leader in the Speech and Language industry makes strategic partnership with internationally recognized academic institution with a reputation for innovation and research</span>

Canary Speech and Ulster University build an innovative partnership

PROVO, Utah. and BELFAST, UK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, Inc and Ulster University in Northern Ireland have formed a new strategic partnership by sponsoring a PhD researcher in the School of Computing and School of Psychology to study how voice technology can be used to identify vocal biomarkers in speech as an indicator of mental health and wellbeing in young people.

Philip Donaghy, the Ulster PhD researcher who will be assisting in the joint venture between Canary Speech and Ulster University, has a breadth of experience making him qualified for this position. Donaghy will successfully run a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the Canary Speech technology for cognitive and behavioral health monitoring, make meaningful contributions to the field of speech analysis for mental health support and assessment that can play a critical part in alleviating the burden of mental, neurological, substance use disorders, and self-harm.

"AI voice technology is the future of healthcare innovation and I'm thrilled to be a part of this strategic partnership with Canary Speech and Ulster University," said Phillip Donaghy, PhD researcher. "Our end goal is to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people."

This joint venture has the shared goal of using this cutting-edge technology to provide better client care and outcomes in young people by performing a clinical study assessing vocal biomarkers as an indicator of young people's mental health and wellbeing.

Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Eddie Friel, said "The University is delighted to have secured support from Canary Speech, a globally recognised company, to undertake further research in this vital area. The project, which will enable health professionals to make more informed decisions and improve the quality of care for young people, aligns perfectly with the University's research expertise and other initiatives promoting positive mental health and wellbeing at Ulster University."

Canary's patented technology enables a new approach to capturing and measuring critical data, through advanced analysis using AI and machine learning techniques that use features in speech (biomarkers) enabling the replacement of today's subjective behavioral health measurements with a standard approach to objectively and comprehensively measure an array of data points.

Ultimately the study, which will be conducted under informed consent using de-identified data, will enhance the information available to clinical teams about people in their care, and increase quality of care. Audio samples can be easily acquired using smartphones and are non-invasive. Canary Speech has validated its approach in clinical, FDA drug trials, pharmaceutical, and consumer studies under strict scientific double blinded studies, and is working across a range of diseases including: stress, anxiety, depression, Alzheimer's, and others.

ABOUT CANARY SPEECH

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Advancing speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets, the Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com

ABOUT ULSTER UNIVERSITY

Ulster University is a modern, forward-looking institution with student experience at the very heart of everything we do. We are based across several campuses in Northern Ireland. Our high quality teaching, informed by world-leading research across key sectors, boosts the economy and has a positive impact on the lives of people around the world. For more information please visit www.ulster.ac.uk or follow us on Twitter @ulsteruni.

Press Contact:

Rachel Noack

801-615-0688

rachel@canaryspeech.com

Canary Speech uses a variety of Machine Learning technologies to solve problems at the intersection of healthcare and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Canary Speech) (PRNewswire)

