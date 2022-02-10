COCA-COLA, KROGER, DIAGEO, BIC, SPIN MASTER, BUREAU VERITAS, TO LEAD FOR 2022 NORTH AMERICA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R) ON FEB 28. Opportunity for organizations to learn and share best practices on leadership, DEI and success.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) announced that Coca-Cola, Kroger, Diageo, BIC, Spin Master and Bureau Veritas will lead at the virtual 2022 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held on Feb 28, 2022. The summit enables organizations across North America the opportunity to learn and share best practices for leadership, success and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) across industries and is an excellent opportunity for organizations to exchange learnings on gender diversity & inclusion ahead of International Women's Day. The 2022 North America edition of the summit is the kick-off edition of the 2022 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® (editions in North America, Europe, Asia, ANZ, Middle East and Africa in 2022). Break the ceiling touch the sky® has since 2015 enabled over 30000 women leaders to greater success. Plans are also open now for the 2022 India Edition of the summit which will be held on April 19, 2022.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will feature several C-Suite speakers including Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, North America, Bureau Veritas; Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company; Bob McDonald, Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman and CEO, The Procter & Gamble Company; Tara Deakin, Chief People Officer, Spin Master Ltd.; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Helen Bradley, CHRO and Executive Committee Member, Bureau Veritas; Elle Morris, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Marks, a part of SGS & Co; Angie Halamandaris, Founder-President, Juniper Group and Co-Founder, Heart of America Foundation; Valerie Love, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, The Coca-Cola Company; Carlos Barroso, President and Founder, CJB and Associates; Alex von Behr, President, vBAssociates and Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc; Denny Iker, Principal, YI Consultants; Christopher Thomson, Site HR/LR Director, Oshawa Assembly, General Motors, Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women."

Individual delegates can join this virtual summit for USD 99 and Teams can participate at USD 1980 net for 22 delegates. The summit is free for new mums with children up to 2 years of age on Feb 28, 2022. Visit https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/2022-north-america-edition/

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a key enabler of Mission 2029 for a Better World – HORP's joint 10 year mission with the world's leading companies to shape a better world through better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business. The measure for Mission 2029 for a Better World is to help quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 Largest Companies (from 14 in mid-2020 to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs in the same group who actively invest in gender diversity and inclusion.

Commented Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, North America, Bureau Veritas, "A diverse workplace achieved through an inclusive culture is an integral part of Bureau Veritas' identity. The Group has developed organically and through many different acquisitions with a richness of capability from drawing together people of diverse experiences and backgrounds including gender, age, ethnicity, etc. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky®."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "I'm proud of the role so many talented women leaders are playing to help businesses get back to growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2022 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Sponsor partnership programs for all Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® globally can be explored by emailing anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company operates internationally via its registered brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith®.

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:



Anthony A. Rose at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.