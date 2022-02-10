GET READY INFINITE REALITY IS HERE

The newly-rebranded company seeks to empower the creator economy with a suite of tools to broaden commerce between creators and fans

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Reality is here. The metaverse innovation and entertainment company, born out of the powerful merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, leading entertainment studio Thunder Studios, and metaverse technology company Infinite Reality, today announces its full rebrand as one entity known as Infinite Reality (iR). Get ready.

Infinite Reality has established its supremacy in entertainment, the creator economy, the metaverse, and so much more.

The cornerstone of the new company is the commitment previously laid out by Display Social, better known as the "social that pays," namely: the belief that creators should be financially rewarded for the quality content they produce . As a new entity, these three companies have come together as Infinite Reality (iR) to revolutionize the future of entertainment, content, and commerce. By infusing the creator economy with an unprecedented suite of creative tools covering social, gaming, virtual and remote production, NFT minting, and metaverse creation, creators will have more ways than ever before to enhance their creative processes, and to engage, grow, and ultimately monetize their content- all at their fingertips.

Serving as Infinite Reality's CEO is seasoned technology executive John Acunto. Thunder Studios founder and veteran entertainment executive Rodric David will serve as the company's President, and Elliott Jobe, founder of Infinite Reality, will serve as Chief Innovation Officer and the company's 'Metaverse Czar.' Rounding out iR's impressive leadership team is Chief Operating Officer O.D. Welch, President, Global Business Development and Revenue Sean Cross, Chief Financial Officer Scot Weisberg, Chief Technology Officer Amy Savo, Chief Revenue Officer Chris Emme, Chris Johnson, Chief Creative Officer, Executive Vice President and General Counsel Eric Cohen, and President of Metaverse Operations Helix Wolfson.

"As the co-founder and CEO of Display, my mission was to be an advocate for creators. Now, together with Infinite Reality and Thunder Studios, we take this mission to the next level. In its already short lifespan, our combined forces as Infinite Reality has established its supremacy in entertainment, the creator economy, the metaverse, and so much more," says John Acunto, CEO of Infinite Reality. "Collectively, we intend to disrupt the market, quickly proving our ability to lead the creative community into the future. Infinite Reality is like nothing the world has ever seen."

"The Metaverse will impact all of our lives in immeasurable ways. It is exciting to pioneer the convergence of social interaction with entertainment, gaming, and commerce," says Rodric David, President of Infinite Reality. "I'm thrilled to partner with John and Elliott to deliver Metaverse creation and content distribution tools to those who we value most: creators themselves."

For more information, go to theinfinitereality.com

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR) is the gateway to the metaverse and creator economy where creators and consumers engage live with digital content through interactive first-person social experiences. Born from the dynamic merger of Display Social, the venture-backed, social commerce media platform better known as the "social that pays," and Thunder Studios, the fully-integrated entertainment services company, Infinite Reality's mission is to support the creators, artists, innovators, and companies with the tools they need to help build the metaverse, and empower anyone with a phone or computer to create their own unique piece of the metaverse.

Forward Looking Statements; Non-Solicitation

This press release contains forward-looking information regarding future events and performance based on the current expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events and are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to, buy debt or equity securities of Infinite Reality in any jurisdiction.

