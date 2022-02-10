LifeOmic Acquires Bavard, an Enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions, today announced the acquisition of Bavard , a Utah-based conversational artificial intelligence (AI) startup offering intelligent digital assistants and platforms. The purchase comes as AI technology has experienced widespread adoption in the health care space, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bavard offers an enterprise-grade conversational AI platform that integrates seamlessly with an organization's platforms to deliver more personalized experiences. LifeOmic customers are now able to access AI-enabled customer support via a chat bot on the website or within the LIFE mobile applications . Utilizing advanced natural language processing, LifeOmic users can utilize unique features, including the ability to communicate in any language and to receive a custom experience based on past interactions. Customers can instantly connect with support at any time to receive faster responses and can connect with live agents when escalation is necessary.

"Our customers are our number one priority, and this acquisition ensures we're able to offer the best support possible," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "They can now engage with a platform that responds 24/7 and is powered by thousands of data points to provide personalized suggestions when they need it most."

LifeOmic's digital health tools are used by employers, consumers and health care organizations to improve health outcomes. With the expanded abilities from Bavard's technology, employers are able to expedite the onboarding of LifeOmic products to their employees and consumers are able to easily ask questions about LIFE Apps. Overall, customers will have a seamless customer support experience and with enhanced intelligence and context for each interaction.

"The majority of people are spending more time online and the need to optimize the experience is greater than ever. We created Bavard's conversational platform to engage with users around the clock, even after a live support team has gone home," said Angelique Brown, Bavard CEO and co-founder. "Together with LifeOmic, we are excited to leverage this cutting-edge technology in the health and wellness industry to help organizations deliver better user experiences at scale."



To learn more about LifeOmic, visit LifeOmic.com

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning, and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma, employers and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes health data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments.

LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all clinical data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images, and more to power solutions for recovery, monitoring, research, patient-reported outcomes, health literacy, treatment and survivorship, as well as LifeOmic Precision Wellness, the employee wellness and engagement platform. The company's suite of consumer products includes the LIFE Ascent personal wellness solution and the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website and SkillSpring for connecting domain experts with consumers.

About Bavard

Utah-based Bavard, founded in July 2020, has built the future of conversational AI to engage and support users around the clock. Its enterprise-grade conversational AI platform integrates seamlessly with an organization's platforms to deliver more personalized experiences utilizing advanced natural language processing (NLP), a complex form of artificial intelligence. The technology can be leveraged in a variety of ways to offer users more features and data, as well as connect users with live agents when escalation is necessary.

