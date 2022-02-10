Lycoming to join Landmark Conference in 2023

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycoming College is pleased to announce that it has accepted an invitation to become a member of the Landmark Conference, effective in the 2023-24 academic year.

Careers of significance and lives of meaning begin at Lycoming—a nationally-ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Pennsylvania. Think deeply and act boldly at Lycoming. (PRNewsfoto/Lycoming College) (PRNewswire)

Lycoming College accepts invitation to join Landmark Conference.

Along with Lycoming College, Wilkes University will also join the Landmark Conference, as the Landmark's Executive Board confirmed the acceptance of the two schools as the league's ninth and 10th full-time members.

Lycoming sponsors 19 intercollegiate varsity programs at the NCAA Division III level, of which 18 align with current Landmark sponsorships. The Warriors will begin competition in both field hockey and baseball beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Along with baseball and field hockey, Lycoming joins men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming, men's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, and softball as Landmark-sponsored sports. Wrestling, which qualifies for the NCAA Championship via a regional tournament, will become an independent sport.

The Landmark Presidents Council also voted to add football as a conference-sponsored sport beginning with the Fall 2023 season. The additions of Lycoming and Wilkes brings the total of Landmark football-playing institutions to six as they join Catholic University, Juniata College, Moravian University and Susquehanna University on the gridiron, allowing the conference to immediately qualify for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship in the sport. Football increases the Landmark's NCAA sport offerings to 23, and the first new sport offered by the conference since the league added women's golf in 2018.

"Lycoming College is pleased to accept the invitation to become a full member of the Landmark Conference," said Lycoming College President Kent Trachte. "We have great memories of our rich athletic history in the Middle Atlantic Conference. We also celebrate a future in the Landmark Conference that has great promise and potential to create an exciting next chapter in the history of Lycoming Warrior athletics. We look forward to reinvigorating past rivalries and establishing new ones as we continue the work of developing the characteristics of leadership, grit, sacrifice, self-discipline, and a strong work ethic by affording students the opportunity to compete in intercollegiate sports. We are confident that membership in the Landmark Conference advances Lycoming's identity as a national liberal arts college."

Lycoming (Williamsport, Pa.) and Wilkes (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) join member-institutions Catholic (Washington, D.C.), Drew University (Madison, N.J.), Elizabethtown College (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Goucher College (Baltimore, Md.), Juniata (Huntingdon, Pa.), Moravian (Bethlehem, Pa.), the University of Scranton (Scranton, Pa.), and Susquehanna (Selinsgrove, Pa.).

Read the press release in full at https://lycomingathletics.com/news/2022/2/10/football-lycoming-to-join-landmark-conference-in-2023.aspx.

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 29 states and territories and 14 countries comprises a student body that is 36 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 387 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lycoming College