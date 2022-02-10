Molex Earns IP68 Rating for Compact Squba Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connectors, Bolstering Performance Resiliency in Extremely Harsh Environments

- Small connectors certified as resistant to nearly five feet of water for 30 minutes

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced that its Squba sealed wire-to-wire connectors have earned the coveted IP68 rating for meeting the stringent international standard of waterproofing and resistance to dust, dirt, sand and other contaminants. In achieving this milestone, Molex addresses ever-increasing demand for compact connectors ideally suited for a variety of consumer device, commercial vehicle, industrial automation, connected home and other space-constrained applications where protection from harsh environmental conditions are critical.

"As devices shrink in size yet grow in capabilities, product designers must balance greater demands for reliability with the realities of having less space for electrical components," said Ken Stead, director, power products, Power & Signal Business Unit, Molex. "Our compact, IP68-rated Squba connectors optimize power delivery in one of the smallest, most durable form factors, giving product developers unparalleled peace of mind, as well as unprecedented design freedom and flexibility."

Ensuring Reliable Power Delivery for Diverse Applications

Molex's Squba connectors feature Ingress Protection (IP) at the IP68 certification level as defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission. This designation demonstrates that Squba connectors are fully resistant to dust, dirt and sand as well as the effects of being immersed in up to 1.5 meters (nearly five feet) of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Molex Squba 1.80mm pitch connector holds a 6.0A current rating, enabling transmission of more power over smaller gauge wire for additional space savings and reduced costs. The connector's narrow pitch further alleviates space constraints while availability in 2-to-10 circuits and support for high operating temperatures offer additional product design options.

Equally important, Molex's Squba connectors are made with rubber-molded plastic and include a durable cap to protect the seal from damage during shipping, handling, assembly and use. As a result, these smaller, ruggedized connectors are optimized to deliver unfailing performance for a wide range of applications and wet, dusty environments where connector size, resiliency and quality are paramount.

A Track Record of Top-Performing Connectors

As a prime application example, a world-class manufacturer of marine motors relies on Molex Squba connectors to power both outboard and inboard boat engines. Molex's high-performance connectors also can be found in a vast array of consumer and commercial products, including sensors, lighting, liquid dispensers, home appliances, recreational vehicles, buses, food processing equipment, robotics and more.

Plans are underway to add a panel-mount option to the Squba connector later this year to help minimize potential vibration. Molex's track record of Squba innovation and power-interconnect excellence is bolstered by a comprehensive product lineup, which also includes Fit Family power connectors and Coeur CST high-current interconnect systems.

2022 Winter Games: Game-Winning Connector Strategies

On February 4th, the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing underscored the fact that athletes aren't the only ones facing harsh environmental conditions. Simply supporting the sheer magnitude of electrical components at the Winter Games is a daunting task, especially in powering outdoor lighting, scoreboards, transport vehicles, sensors, snow equipment, and many other types of gear. Nearly two decades earlier, Molex demonstrated the power of an always-connected experience as the supplier of cabling infrastructure for the high-speed communications network at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, Greece.

With its latest line of Squba IP68-rated connectors, Molex is empowering game-winning innovation for customers around the world while advancing the delivery of increasingly smaller, more resilient power interconnectivity.

Molex Power & Signal Expertise

Molex's proven portfolio of innovative interconnect products and solutions offer current ratings of up to 350.0A per circuit in a multitude of sizes to address escalating application needs across a multitude of industries spanning consumer, automotive, commercial vehicles and industrial automation. A vast selection of power connectors can be modified or customized to accommodate virtually any application requirement or environmental condition.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

