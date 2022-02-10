NEW BOOK AIMED AT TEACHING ENTREPRENEURS HOW TO STAND OUT IN TODAY'S SATURATED MARKET LAUNCHES THIS MONTH Award-winning business strategist and best selling author, Kelly Roach, releasing Conviction Marketing Book

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Strategist, award-winning entrepreneur and best-selling author, Kelly Roach is releasing her latest book, Conviction Marketing: the guide to standing out in a crowded market and building a disruptive brand. The book is set to release on February 22, 2022, was written as a roadmap to help entrepreneurs create disruptive brands in today's online world. The book teaches a simple formula for leveraging your convictions to stand out in even the most saturated market and is designed for entrepreneurs at every stage in business. Kelly reminds readers that they don't need to hop on every bandwagon, or take part in every trend to grow a significant following, build a memorable brand, and create a wildly successful business and brand!

Having the courage to stand in your convictions could be the thing that takes you from unknown to the undisputed leader

"This one is for the rebels. The Trailblazers. The leaders with courage, willing to lean into their convictions and stand up for what they believe is right" explains Author and CEO of Kelly Roach Coaching LLC, Kelly Roach. "Having the courage to stand in your convictions could be the thing that takes you from unknown to the undisputed leader, making millions of dollars, creating generational wealth and change and countless lives in the process."

With raving endorsements from titans within the industry like David Meltzer, Cathay Heller, Bo Eason and Ken Coleman, this book is already gaining traction within the entrepreneurial community.

Conviction Marking is available now for pre-sale on Amazon at a special price of $12.99 until its wide release on February 22, 2022. For more information on visit convictionmarketing.com

About Kelly Roach Coaching: Kelly Roach Coaching LLC, is the fastest-growing coaching program on the market, and the first of its kind. Her accountability-driven approach has been responsible for hundreds of clients finding financial freedom through entrepreneurship. Kelly is also the creator of the Live Launch Method, a simplicity meets strategy approach to making millions online through launches that consistently generate 6-figure results.

