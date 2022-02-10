PetWellClinic Signs 5-Unit Deal in Philadelphia Metro Area

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has entered into a five-unit agreement in the Philadelphia area. The clinics will provide convenient preventative care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible health care experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

The multi-unit agreement has been signed by Anthony Pistilli, Greg DeRise and Alexandra DeRise. The experienced franchisees have deep ties to the Philadelphia community where Alexandra grew up, operating two Goldfish Swim Schools franchises in the city. Their passion for investing in purpose-driven concepts led them to PetWellClinic, where they realized there was a need in the community for its vital services.

"As crucial as swimming lessons are for kids, quality wellness care is crucial for our pets," said Pistilli. "We understand how difficult it is for people to find the right veterinarian, book a timely appointment and pay for huge vet bills. We are so thrilled to provide services that will ease the burden for pet owners. We know our new PetWellClinic locations will provide quality, compassionate care to the beloved pets in our community."

PetWellClinic's preventative care services give pet owners the ability to see to their pets' current needs and prevent health issues in the future. PetWellClinic's services help pet owners identify potential problems in a timely manner while giving owners the ability to provide the best care at an affordable price.

The team is currently scouting for the right location in Delaware and Montgomery Counties for their initial clinic as they work with recruiters to find quality veterinarians and clinical staff members.

The PetWellClinic model is a practical option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more emergency surgeries.

"At our clinics, we provide quality care to our pet patients, but beyond that, we pride ourselves on the work-life balance we offer to our veterinarians," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "With manageable work hours and streamlined services, our vets can focus more on their patients with the added benefit of leaving work 'at work.' PetWellClinic fosters an environment of care and kindness and that starts with our own staff."

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler for seamless clinic processes and to maximize efficiency throughout the day. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

