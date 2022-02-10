REI Remodel Launches an Exclusive Club to Help Investors Remodel Their Investment Properties Simply

Company is looking to turn millions of lost dollars into profit for investors with new club and marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Remodel is announcing the launch of a new club that will allow real estate investors in North America to take control of their projects online. Investors will have access to educational products as well as services to help them minimize risk and maximize profit on every project. The club is now open and accepting new members.

You make your money when you buy your investment property. It is true. However, you can easily lose it when you remodel. Remodeling a property can be expensive, time-consuming, and inconvenient. Hiring a contractor, scheduling accurately, and creating budgets can be a hit-or-miss experience without a system to increase success.

REI Remodel will close the gap between acquiring an incredible investment property and maximizing profit once the remodel is completed with the REI Remodel Club. Gone are the days when investors have to fumble through a project hoping to make a profit. The club will ensure that investors never have to go at it alone ever again.

The total value of private residential real estate in the United States is $43.4 trillion dollars according to Zillow. Remodel costs have soared as much as 50% in 2020 and shows signs of staying according to Bankrate. There is tremendous value in investing in real estate and it is the best investment you can make today according to CNBC.

"We're thrilled to be launching such a unique solution that will help make the lives of real estate investors easier and help increase the profitability of all their future projects," said DC Cayce, President of REI Remodel. "We're looking to transform an industry by giving investors power over their projects, no longer having to operate at the mercy of unreliable contractors."

The REI Remodel Club plans start as low as $9.99 per month. The company also offers a free plan. To learn more about the REI Remodel Club visit REIRemodel.club.

