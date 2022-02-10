Therap introduces a New Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator Interface in California for In-Home and Community-Based assistance from Service Providers in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service solution, has been providing data-driven solutions and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for service providers delivering In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), Waiver Personal Care Services (WPCS) and other human services settings, is pleased to announce the interfacing with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator for service providers providing personal care services and home health care services under the Medi-Cal State Plan and various Medicaid Home and Community-Based Service waiver programs in California.

Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Therap users at agency and state levels can easily document schedules of care providers, capture location of where the service begins and ends, track duration of staff visit, among others, through web and mobile applications.

To comply with the 21st Century Cures Act mandate, the federal government has mandated EVV check-in and check-out for non-residential IHSS/WPCS providers delivering in-home and community-based assistance to recipients in California.

Therap's EVV software captures and verifies all six of the following federally required data elements:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Staff providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service Date of the service Location of service delivery

Additionally, Therap allows providers using the Scheduling/EVV module to effectively check in and out online and remotely using mobile devices that have geolocation and timestamp capturing components, even when active internet connection is limited or unavailable. EVV features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options.

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module is linked with Therap's billing and support features, providing options to configure schedules, track number of units available, and review unit utilization. Schedules are linked to service authorizations to generate claims and capture units through validation of primary check in/out information of billable services documented by staff.

Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions or to get started with this solution.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

