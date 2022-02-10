Union Pacific Releases First 'We Are One' Human Capital Report

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad made strong strides in 2021 toward its goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce and providing a world-class employee experience. These wins and more are highlighted in the railroad's first comprehensive "We Are One" Human Capital Report published today at UP.com.

"This inaugural report celebrates the milestones our employees achieved in 2021 and raises awareness about the steps we're taking to not only deliver an industry-leading customer experience, but also a world-class employee experience," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy. "Our goal is to help all employees grow personally and professionally, providing them fulfilling careers."

Union Pacific's comprehensive ESG strategy – Building a Sustainable Future 2030 – focuses on four specific areas: Investing in Our Workforce; Driving Sustainable Solutions; Championing Environmental Stewardship; and Strengthening Our Communities.

Investing in Our Workforce means helping all employees develop personal and professional skill sets while building a more diverse and inclusive culture that better reflects the communities where they live and work. Union Pacific set aggressive DE&I goals to increase its people of color population from 29.4% to 40% and double its female population to 11% by 2030.

"To achieve our goals, we've taken action – launching virtual career fairs, creating strategic recruiting partnerships and promoting internship opportunities," said Tonya Eggspuehler, assistant vice president-Talent Management, Workforce Resources. "We're also focusing internally to ensure we're retaining our current talent by reimagining e-learning and training programs, increasing employee engagement initiatives and re-examining our benefit offerings."

Learn more about Union Pacific's team, human capital goals, corporate strategy, and policies and programs in the 2021 "We Are One" report.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

