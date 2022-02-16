EAGLE HILL CONSULTING NAMED A TOP CONSULTING FIRM TO WORK FOR IN NEW VAULT 2022 RANKINGS Company Earns Top Ranking for Work/Life Balance, Along with High Marks for Company Culture, Benefits, Health and Wellness, and Diversity

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has earned top rankings on the Vault Consulting 50 ranking for 2022, an annual rating of the top firms to work for in North America. The company climbed to the seventh spot among boutique firms and is ranked number 24 among firms in North America. Based on scores from employees, the company this year also earned the top spot for work/life balance, along with high marks for its company culture, benefit offerings, focus on employee health and wellness, and commitment to diversity.

The Vault rankings solidify Eagle Hill's position as one of the best consulting firms to work for in the U.S. Other areas of recognition include Eagle Hill's hours in the office, satisfaction, interactions with supervisors and clients, and training. Read more about Eagle Hill's rankings here.

"Despite the grueling disruptions and workforce challenges facing businesses for the past two years, the Eagle Hill team has rallied. We've stayed true to our culture, one that gives equal importance to the client and employee experience," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. Our strategy is working, and our people-centric focus continues to power our team's resilience and innovation. The Vault rankings are another proof point that we have a rock solid culture that delivers for our clients while balancing the day-to-day well-being of our employees," she said.

The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are an independent assessment of verified consulting employees in North America. Vault calculated the 2022 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on a wide range of factors, and more information about Vault's methodology is available here.

The Vault findings are aligned with Eagle Hill's own employee survey that finds 94 percent of employees say they feel respected and valued by colleagues, while 94 percent indicate that the company has a collaborative culture. In the company's most recent client survey, 100 percent say they are satisfied with their Eagle Hill experience.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself to be a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy. As a result, Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

