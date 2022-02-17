The largest boating and fishing retailer is the title sponsor for the second consecutive year for the only domestic series focused on Olympic sailing development

The 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series Wraps in Florida with 167 Athletes Competing in Preparation for Paris 2024 The largest boating and fishing retailer is the title sponsor for the second consecutive year for the only domestic series focused on Olympic sailing development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's largest retailer of supplies for the sailing and saltwater boating & fishing communities, today announced the successful completion of the 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series in Florida. As the title sponsor for the second year in a row, the two-part Series is a set of six Olympic-class regattas held at venues across Florida and California. It serves as a domestic training platform and provides annual racing opportunities for prospective Olympic-bound athletes.

After hosting two regattas in Fort Lauderdale and Miami in January, the third and final stop on the Florida portion of the Series wrapped in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 6. Over three days, more than 160 athletes from across the country competed in between eight and 11 races in the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Nacra 15, iQFOiL and Formula Kite.

"We're proud to sponsor the West Marine US Open Sailing Series for the second consecutive year and look forward to helping future members of Team USA master the skills needed to bring home the gold in Paris," said Eric Kufel, CEO at West Marine. "Whether the sailors are just getting their feet wet or they've been on the water their entire life, West Marine salutes current and future Olympic hopefuls nationwide. We'll continue to provide all the tools needed to start or fuel their aquatic adventures."

As the only domestic event of its kind focused on Olympic development, the 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series prepares young athletes for a spot on the US Sailing Team. The second and final part of the Series kicks off this summer in California, starting in San Diego (June 17-19), followed by competitions in Long Beach (July 15-17) and San Francisco (August 12-14).

The Series plays a key role in the development of America's world-class athletes, from those just beginning their journeys to former Olympic medalists.

"The West Marine US Open Sailing Series is so important because it serves as the Youth Worlds qualifier for those seeking a spot in the competition," said Nacra 15 champions Dorothy Mendelblatt and Ian Iles-Lee. "Just like the Olympics, only one Nacra 15 team from each country gets to compete, and we're proud for the opportunity to represent the U.S. this year at the 2022 Youth Worlds!"

"The Series offers an unparalleled competition opportunity for all sailors domestically, which ultimately brings up the level of sailing in the U.S.," said Anna Tunnicliffe-Tobias, team coach and 2008 Olympic gold medalist. "It's the backbone of our training efforts, so we're thankful for the opportunity to participate."

For more information about the Series, please visit https://usopen.ussailing.org. For more information about West Marine, please visit www.westmarine.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience.

About the US Sailing Team

The US Sailing Team is an annually-selected group of the top-performing male and female Olympic-class sailors in the United States. The team is managed by the United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for the sport of sailing and sailboat racing. US Sailing helps these elite athletes with financial, logistical, coaching, technical, fitness, marketing, and communications support, as well as by managing the U.S. athlete selection system for the sailing events of the Olympic Games. US Sailing Team sponsors include Primary Sponsor Kilroy Realty, Technical Apparel Partner Gill Marine, IR&D sponsors, Garmin, Nimbix and Siemens, and Equipment Sponsors Harken, McLube, New England Ropes, Yeti, Oro Sports, and Harken Derm. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org/olympics.

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for sailing, provides leadership, integrity, and advancement for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and race officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore rating certificates, and provides administration and oversight of competitive sailing across the country, including National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

