Gas South Arena Brings the "HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands" to Atlanta for First Time Natural Gas Provider Also Contributes $30,000 to HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South Arena, one of the premier entertainment venues in the Southeast and located within Gas South District, is bringing the renowned "Battle of the Bands" to the Metro Atlanta area for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 19. The event will highlight marching bands from five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Benedict College, Fort Valley State University and South Carolina State University.

In addition to being a showcase for the trademark bands from the five HBCUs, the event serves as the official launch for the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation's "$1 Million Scholarship Initiative," with proceeds from tickets and sponsorships supporting its fundraising goal for 2022.

"Given the rich tradition of HBCU bands and the significant influence the schools have in the Southeast, it's a tremendous honor to be associated with the first HBCU Culture Homecoming Battle of the Bands in Atlanta," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "We are also excited to have these incredible musicians perform on our new Gas South basketball court."

Aisha DeBerry, Gas South's manager of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, added: "We are honored to donate $30,000 to the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation and support them on their drive toward $1 million in 2022."

Since its inception in 2018, the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation has successfully provided over $650,000 for scholarships and educational experiences to over 3,100 students at HBCUs across the country.

"When tragedy unexpectedly struck approaching my senior year in 2004, I was forced to drop out of school to support my family after my father became ill and later passed," said Frank Johnson, founder of the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. "My wife, La Keisha and I, started this organization to ensure other students wouldn't have to face a similar choice, and I'm so grateful to Gas South and our other sponsors for their support of this event and our overall mission. We are thankful for the example Gas South has set for other corporations and organizations to support."

In addition to Gas South, the event is being sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Army, Hibbett Sports, Belk and DoorDash.

For more information on the HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands and how to donate to the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation, please visit www.HBCUCulture.com.

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest provider of natural gas in competitive retail markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and 11 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service and a promise to give 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Gas South District:

Just minutes outside of Atlanta, Gas South District's 118-acre campus can accommodate a variety of events from concerts, performances, meetings, trade shows, conventions, banquets, and celebrations. The multipurpose campus includes an amazing 13,000-seat arena (Gas South Arena), an intimate 708-seat theater (Gas South Theater), 23 versatile meeting rooms, a 50,000-square-foot exhibit hall, and a 21,600-square-foot grand ballroom (Gas South Convention Center). The campus, operated by the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, distinguishes itself by hosting a diverse range of events, including the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, NLL's Georgia Swarm, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Ron White, JapanFest, J. Balvin, Paul McCartney, George Strait, Eric Clapton, NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, Disney On Ice, U2, Orange Conference, Beyoncé and more.

About HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation:

Approaching his senior year at an HBCU College, due to experiencing tragedy & the loss of his father, Founder Frank Johnson was forced to make the decision to drop out & help provide for his family. Established in 2018 founders Frank & La Keisha Johnson developed HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501c3, with a vision to provide reliable resources to HBCU institutions & students. From year to date, the foundation has successfully provided over $650,000 in scholarships and educational experiences to over 3,100 students. These much-needed funds help to ensure that no student loses a good quality education due to the lack of funds & will not have to make the same decision Frank Johnson once made. After unprecedented growth, the foundation continues to build on its success by increasing community outreach and create unique opportunities for HBCU students in the years to come.

