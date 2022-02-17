ProteX Sperm Collection Solution Offers New Hope for Infertile Couples Yields Better Specimen Quality for Fertility Clinic Use & Extends Sperm Viability to 48 Hours

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a breakthrough for collecting sperm samples for fertility treatment, Reproductive Solutions (RSI) today announced the availability of a patented, FDA-listed semen collection container that improves specimen quality for in vitro fertilization and other assisted reproductive technologies. The ProteX™ container also preserves a high-quality sample for up to 48 hours compared to the 45 to 60 minutes of standard 50-year-old collection methods, enabling at-home collection while also easing bottlenecks at fertility clinic labs.

ProteX (PRNewswire)

Unlike urine specimen cups traditionally used for semen collection, ProteX features an insulated design and an interior funnel that directs sperm to a small holding well that combine to prevent severe temperature fluctuations and minimize the surface area exposed to the environment. These and other features reduce damage to semen quality, resulting in increased motility, sperm count and fertilization capability.

Developed by reproductive health specialists at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and studied extensively before market introduction, the ProteX solution has been proven to:

Protect sperm from thermal shock, pH imbalance and osmotic stress that cause cellular damage to sperm at the time of collection

Slow sperm cooling rate to just 0.5° F per minute compared to a loss of 30° F measured in standard specimen cups in the first 10 minutes alone

Provide up to 50% higher sperm motility than the generic specimen cup, in which sperm samples have a declining motility rate from the moment of collection

Increase the likelihood of egg fertilization by keeping sperm acrosomes up to 45% more intact than a standard specimen cup at 24 hours, with an even higher percentage of intact acrosomes at 1, 3, 6, 12 and 18 hours

Keep sperm samples stable at the highest motility for up to 48 hours, allowing men to collect at home and deliver the sample to the clinic within the 48-hour window versus the 1-hour standard

For men and their partners, ProteX also eliminates the pressure of producing a sample at a clinic and thereby helps improve the viability of the sample. Studies show the stress hormone cortisol, which is released in the body as a chemical expression of psychosocial stress, negatively impacts progressive motility and sperm count.

For fertility clinics, ProteX eliminates the need for collection rooms, increases the number of patients who can be treated, and simplifies lab scheduling by extending sample viability to up to 48 hours rather than requiring processing within 45-60 minutes.

"Roughly 40% of infertility problems can be traced to the male partner, yet there has been little focus on improving the male side of the fertility equation in the clinical work," said Diana Peninger, President and CEO of Reproductive Solutions. "As the first advance in semen collection, our ProteX container not only allows samples to be collected at home without compromising quality but also provides a healthier specimen with the potential to improve outcomes. This is a significant development for couples as well as clinics."

The ProteX solution is currently in use at fertility clinics around the country and will be available directly to consumers this spring.

About Reproductive Solutions

Reproductive Solutions (RSI) is a medical device company dedicated to helping couples fulfill their dream of having a family. Its flagship product, the ProteX at-home semen collection container, was developed by reproductive health specialists at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. For more information, visit rsifertility.com.

RSI (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reproductive Solutions Inc.