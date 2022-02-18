America's #1 Construction Lawyer Marc Gravely Hits #1 Best Seller w/Book: Reframing America's Infrastructure

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Gravely, prominent Texas construction lawyer and infrastructure frontman, added Best Selling Author to his CV as his new book, Reframing America's Infrastructure – A Ruins to Renaissance Playbook (Sutton Hart Press) hit #1 Bestseller on Amazon in an extraordinary four categories the first month on sale.

Taking the number one spot in Sustainability & Green Design, Economics & Public Finance, Property Law, and Civil & Environmental Engineering categories, Reframing America's Infrastructure offers a captivating dive into our potential as a nation.

In three parts the book delivers a thorough study of global infrastructure history, addresses scores of present day issues from outdated school facilities and an overwhelmed electric grid to rusted bridges, failing dams, and other imminent public dangers, and concludes with proposing inspiring tangible opportunities to advance American society, economy, and our position as world leaders.

Author Gravely calls to action Congress, state officials, industry leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and voters to reverse the U.S. cheap and fast approach to infrastructure and seek powerful lasting progress.

Says Marc Gravely, "Future generations are depending on the social conscience of current decision makers and the cumulative effects of every choice. Perspective is fundamental as we define infrastructure priorities and develop plans strengthening the U.S. economy and our quality of life moving forward."

Kirkus Reviews – "…Expertly balancing readability and technology…Gravely's book more than succeeds in making its argument that 'the future of America depends on the decisions we make today.'"

Medium – "A fascinating exercise in informed futurism. A must-read for anyone seeking an evidenced understanding of infrastructure's impact on a nation's community, environment, and security."

Available on Kindle, BN.com & Apple Books and hardcover on Amazon.

Marc Gravely: An award-winning Texas construction lawyer and founder of a powerhouse construction defect and insurance recovery law firm, MENSA speaker, and 4-time legal author, Marc's law practice focuses on high stakes insurance and design disputes when contractors' work goes awry. A well-known blogger and expert commentator for media outlets regarding construction and infrastructure issues.

Sutton Hart Press: Sutton Hart Press is a national award winning publisher of exceptional nonfiction authored by high authority thought leaders across many specialties from law to science, finance, economics, and beyond.

