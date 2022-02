Daqo New Energy to Announce Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 on February 28, 2022

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on February 28, 2022 (9:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

The dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participant dial in (U.S. toll free): +1-888-346-8982 Participant international dial in: +1-412-902-4272 China mainland toll free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong toll free: 800-905945 Hong Kong local toll: +852-301-84992

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to join the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dq220228.html

A replay of the call will be available 1 hour after the conclusion of the conference call through March 7, 2022. The dial in details for the conference call replay are as follows:

U.S. toll free: +1-877-344-7529 International toll: +1-412-317-0088 Canada toll free: 855-669-9658 Replay access code: 4295711

To access the replay through an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

Participants will be asked to provide their name and company name upon entering the call.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest-cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com



Daqo New Energy Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: dqir@daqo.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86 178 1749 0483

rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In the U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@Christensenir.com

