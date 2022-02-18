Detroit HVAC experts offer advice to solve common heating and air conditioning system problems C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says these five troubleshooting tips can save homeowners time and money

DETROIT, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says taking good preventative care of a home's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system can lessen a homeowner's workload and solve a variety of issues that can arise within the system.

"It's essential that all the systems in your house function efficiently to get the most out of home ownership," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "One of the most important of these is the heating and air conditioning system. This system ensures that your family stays comfortable during the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. If you're armed with some essential troubleshooting tips, you can ensure that your system continues to run well."

Here are some tips to help homeowners get the most from their HVAC investment:

Change the air filters. This is often a simple but often overlooked function to keeping an HVAC system running smoothly. Clogged, old and dirty air filters can cause the system to run inefficiently and work harder to deliver the expected results. Clean vents, ducts and registers. When an HVAC system is running, small particles such as dirt and dust can stick to or block the vents, ducts and registers. While a homeowner can ensure the vents are vacuumed and cleaned, an HVAC professional should be consulted to clean the ductwork. Clear debris from outdoor units. Homeowners should make sure that grass clipping, leaves and other yard debris are removed from in and around the outdoor unit since they can obstruct the free flow of air. Most HVAC services companies can also provide a more thorough cleaning of the outdoor condenser unit yearly. Check the circuit breakers and power supply. If the HVAC unit does not run at all, first check the circuit breakers before calling in a professional. Sometimes, breakers have been tripped and simply need to be turned back to the on position. If the problem is persistent, there may be an issue with the power supply, so an HVAC technician or electrician needs to be called in. Check the thermostat. If the HVAC system is not turning on or is coming on at the wrong time, a good place to start any troubleshooting is at the home's thermostat. Power outages or someone accidentally shutting off the thermostat could cause the system to run at odd times. Many thermostats also use batteries. Homeowners should make a note to check the batteries at least twice a year.

"With a little preventative maintenance, you should avoid many of the problems homeowners have with their HVAC systems," Hottle said. "However, if your system continues to have issues you can't solve, you should consider calling in a professional to assess and repair the issue. Don't let the problem perpetuate."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

