Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces settlement of In re Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Securities Litigation

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

IN RE ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 18-CV-00212-RTD-SRF CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("AAP") between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017, inclusive:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the following class: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of AAP between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 23, 2021 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

YOU ARE ALSO HEREBY NOTIFIED that Court-appointed Class Representative the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi ("Class Representative"), on behalf of itself and the Court-certified Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants AAP, Thomas R. Greco, and Thomas Okray (collectively, "Defendants") for $49,250,000 in cash ("Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Robert T. Dawson, United States District Judge, either in person at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, 844 N. King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, or by video or telephonic conference as the Court may order, to determine, among other things: (i) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice described below) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Settlement, www.AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com, or from Class Counsel's website, www.ktmc.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at AAP Securities Litigation Settlement, c/o KCC Class Action Services, P.O. Box 43034, Providence, RI 02940-3034; 1-866-819-0430; info@AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com.

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must be a member of the Class and submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online via www.AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than June 9, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the Settlement proceeds, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than May 23, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement. Excluding yourself from the Class is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself, you may be time-barred from asserting certain of the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be submitted to the Court and served on Class Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 23, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Class Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

AAP Securities Litigation Settlement

c/o KCC Class Action Services

P.O. Box 43034

Providence, RI 02940-3034

1-866-819-0430

info@AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.AAPSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Class Counsel:

Sharan Nirmul, Esq.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

www.ktmc.com

DATED: February 18, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of Delaware

