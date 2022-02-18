SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTRS, MIME, VRS, and TLMD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTRS shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $10.22 based upon OceanFirst's February 17, 2022 closing price of $22.66. If you own PTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ptrs

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VRS by BillerudKorsnäs AB. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold. If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLMD's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of TLMD common stock that they hold. If you own TLMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tlmd

