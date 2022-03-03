ASCAP EXPERIENCE RETURNS FOR 2022 AFTER BEST-YET SEASON Oscar-Nominated Encanto Composer Germaine Franco, Pulitzer Prize Winner Tania León and #1 Songwriter Amy Wadge ("Thinking Out Loud") Kick Off Event with Virtual Conversation for International Women's Day on March 8

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, returns virtually this March after a massively successful year of virtual events in 2021. ASCAP kicks off its star-studded monthly sessions with a March 8 International Women's Day panel featuring three of the industry's leading composers and songwriters. The conversation is also part of "Women Create Music," ASCAP's celebration of Women's History Month.

"Wordly Women in Music," which takes place on @ASCAP YouTube on March 8, features Oscar-nominated composer Germaine Franco, who scored Encanto and co-wrote songs for Coco; 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning concert music composer and conductor Tania León, whose work has been commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and more; and 2016 ASCAP London Songwriter of the Year Amy Wadge, whose songwriting credits appear on Ed Sheeran's X, James Blunt's The Afterlove and Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour. The distinguished panelists will come together in a conversation about what it takes to make music that crosses national and cultural boundaries and more. The panel begins at 3PM ET/ 12PM PT and will be moderated by Billboard Executive Editor, West Coast and Nashville, Melinda Newman.

The session is also part of ASCAP'S "Women Create Music" celebration, recognizing women in music throughout Women's History Month in March. The campaign will feature exclusive videos on @ASCAP social media from songwriters and composers — including Carly Pearce, Lucius, Inayah and Covi Quintana — discussing inspiring women who have influenced their music and women in their lives who have helped shape their careers. ASCAP will also share weekly playlists spotlighting themes such as Women of Influence, Global Trailblazers, Women Create Music Together and Women Making History Now. And VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast will host a special "Women Create Music" episode featuring singer-songwriter mxmtoon and Grammy-winning engineer and co-founder of She is the Music Ann Mincieli.

We are so excited to launch ASCAP Experience with three phenomenal composers as part of our 'Women Create Music' campaign," said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. "We believe that celebrating the achievements of our female members through our "Women Create Music" campaign can help create change and ultimately, more opportunity for women in the music industry."

Last year, ASCAP Experience's virtual panels reached their widest audiences ever — over 41,000 views across real-time and on-demand streaming, generating a 39% increase in attendance and 53% increase in RSVPs compared to the previous year. 2021 Experience guests and panelists included Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Michael Franti, Tai Verdes, Cassadee Pope, Sam DeRosa, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Gizzle, Madeline The Person and many more.

More ASCAP Experience sessions will be announced soon, and aspiring creators this year can expect another genre-spanning lineup of educational sessions about creativity and the business of music. Topics to look forward to in 2022 include:

NFT 101: An introduction to the who, what and how of NFTs for creators

ASCAP Awards spotlight, featuring conversations with some of the songwriters, producers and composers of the year's biggest hits

"Music in the Metaverse" Challenge ASCAP Lab's Demo Day, presenting prototypes from the university and startup team finalists of ASCAP & NYC Media Lab'sChallenge

Exclusive conversations with chart-topping music creators on themes such as collaboration, representation and opportunity

Discussions with some of ASCAP's biggest hitmakers about culture and creativity during Hispanic Heritage and Black Music Months

Celebrating Pride Month and LGBTQ+ artists

The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place monthly via a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website. Participants can find more information and RSVP to upcoming events at www.ascapexperience.com .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

