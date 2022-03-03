BillingPlatform Positioned as a Market Leader by MGI Research for Automated Revenue Management Independent analyst firm's comprehensive MGI 360 ratings system for evaluating technology companies notes BillingPlatform's ability to support a wide range of contract relationships with a sophisticated UX

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced that MGI Research, an independent industry research and advisory firm, initiated coverage of the company in the Automated Revenue Management market and positioned BillingPlatform as a market leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels.

MGI Research is an independent industry research and advisory firm focused on disruptive trends in the technology industry. MGI 360 Ratings™ are a comprehensive system for evaluating technology companies that enterprises use to track suppliers, assess purchasing risks and identify promising new vendors that can help lower costs, save time, reduce risks and identify new opportunities. MGI Research specializes in analyzing financial technology markets, including billing, monetization, contract lifecycle management, CPQ, digital payments and finance automation.

"Today's digital businesses and global organizations view automated revenue management solutions as critical for managing the volume, complexity and velocity of today's revenue streams from a mix of subscriptions, usage-based billing, services, digital goods and more," said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director at MGI Research. "While a relatively new entrant to the market with its expansion into revenue recognition, BillingPlatform has made a meaningful impression with its modern, extensible and configurable platform that targets highly complex contractual relationships and accounting scenarios as part of a broader monetization platform."

BillingPlatform is noted for its "sophisticated UX" and "shrewdly separating the Revenue Recognition rules from the rest of the product catalog." In addition, the analysts noted that "customers praise the product capabilities" and "the company and product stand out in their ability to understand, model and deliver simple to sophisticated functionality with agility." The research states that BillingPlatform is best suited for fast-growing, mid-to-large B2B and B2C enterprises in the $100 million to $1 billion annual revenue range that need a highly configurable automated revenue management solution.

"As we've expanded the capabilities of our platform beyond core billing to collections, CPQ, revenue recognition and more, our success continues to reinforce the value of a single platform to support end-to-end revenue management processes," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "MGI Research validates the investment we've made in our expanding suite of products as customers of all sizes look to automate revenue management."

MGI Research has also recognized BillingPlatform as a Leader in its MGI 360 ratings for the Agile Billing market.

