EOS INVESTORS LLC ACQUIRES BEACH HOUSE RESORT

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Investors LLC ("EOS"), a privately held real estate investment firm, today announced its acquisition of the Beach House Resort, an oceanfront resort in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, one of the Southeast's most well-established leisure markets.

"We are excited to welcome another high-quality, leisure destination to EOS's portfolio of more than 3,700 oceanfront keys in South Carolina," said Tom Burns, Managing Director of EOS Investors. "Beach House aligns with our strategic approach of identifying unique assets in high barrier-to-entry markets. Hilton Head Island serves nearly 2.5 million annual visitors and no resorts have been developed on the beachfront in over 35 years."

Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer at EOS Hospitality added, "We look forward to building upon the longstanding success and welcoming hospitality that the Beach House Resort has fostered for many years. We are excited to invest in the property and feature added offerings for hotel guests and Hilton Head visitors alike in the years to come."

Situated on 4.6 acres with 400 linear feet of prime beachfront, the Beach House Resort offers 202 keys with ocean views and private patios, an expansive outdoor pool, fitness center, and a business center. The resort offers guests several dining options, including the Tiki Hut, the only live music beach venue in Hilton Head. The property boasts 7,000 sq. ft. of indoor and 10,000 sq. ft. of outdoor meeting space, which consists of eight individual indoor spaces, two outdoor spaces and a 1,000 sq. ft. ballroom. The Beach House is also conveniently located one block from Hilton Head's premier shopping center, Coligny Plaza, featuring over 60 shops and restaurants, as well as events during the summer season.

The acquisition of the Beach House Resort further expands EOS's presence in coastal South Carolina following the acquisition of Kingston Resorts in 2019 and partnership with Brittain Resorts in 2021, both in Myrtle Beach.

About EOS Investors:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

