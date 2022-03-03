Year in Review: Visionet Systems Achieves Product and Personnel Growth in a Disruptive Year

CRANBURY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, the leader in digitally enabled solutions to drive global business that innovates, designs, and delivers products and services built in the cloud, celebrated a stellar year of product and business growth during 2021's continued global disruptions and looks forward to expanded growth this year.

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT product, consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. With the latest innovations, Visionet helps companies worldwide create decisive competitive advantages through holistic technology solutions.For more information, visit www.visionet.com. (PRNewsfoto/Visionet) (PRNewswire)

As of December 2021, Visionet employed 6,000 engineers globally, serviced over 350 clients internationally, and celebrated 26 years of excellence in innovation. With more than 15 products across its offering, Visionet experienced 38 percent in growth from 2020-2021. As evidence of that growth, Visionet expanded its headquarters in Cranbury, New Jersey by 18,000 square feet and its offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by 15,000 square feet.

"The 2021 calendar year was a challenging one for the world on so many levels," commented Managing Director and CEO of Visionet Systems, Arshad Masood. "I am grateful to our extraordinary team and to our customers for their unwavering support in enabling our company to meet the myriad challenges posed by 2021. Visionet's growth this past year is a testament to the strength of our business practices and the resilience of our people."

Additional milestones from 2021 include:

Visionet was named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award, for Catapult , Visionet's comprehensive, multi-tier Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce implementation plan designed to enable rapid eCommerce adoption.

Arshad Masood , CEO & Managing Director of Visionet Systems, won the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award. This award recognized Masood as one of the unstoppable entrepreneurial creators and disruptors in New Jersey .

Visionet announced the launch of Evvox , the company's life insurance channel discovery platform that extends data channels to make insurers' marketing approach more target-centric.

Visionet also announced the integration of AtClose with the X1 Analytics ® X1 Xpress® engine. AtClose enables faster closings and data-driven insights for better communication and shorter cycle time for both the mortgage lending and title industries.

Looking forward, Visionet plans to further diversify its scope of technological innovation. The company will maintain 2.6 times growth over the next two to three years.

The global pandemic has brought permanent changes to how people work and how processes are designed. Visionet remains committed to ensuring its products and services reflect this reality and to help its customers cope with today and be ready for tomorrow.

About Visionet Systems

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. In July 2021, the company was named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award. In August 2021, Arshad Masood, CEO & Managing Director, Visionet, was named the winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award.

For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Healan - Bolt PR

lhealan@boltpr.com

404-725-7117

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visionet