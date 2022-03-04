FLORIDA PANTHERS TAP ALLIED SPORTS TO LEAD SEARCH FOR NEW ARENA NAMING RIGHTS PARTNER

SUNRISE, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive agency review, the Florida Panthers announced a partnership with Allied Sports as its exclusive sales agency to lead the search for a new arena naming rights partner.

One of the top ranked venues of its kind in the world, the 19,636-seat state-of-the-art FLA Live Arena is Florida's largest indoor arena and hosts more than two million fans at over 200 events annually. The venue is home to the Panthers, currently one of the top ranked teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference and will host the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in February 2023.

"As a leader in creating brand partnerships, we are thrilled for Allied Sports to come on board to assist us with our search for a long-term naming rights partner," said Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton. "We look forward to collaborating with Allied on identifying the best company that aligns with our goals for the Florida Panthers, concerts, events and more at our exceptional Broward County venue."

Allied Sports is also working alongside the Panthers' corporate partnerships team to search for the club's first-ever jersey patch partner. The Panthers are already seeing strong interest from brands that value these unique opportunities in South Florida, home to one of the nation's most vibrant and diverse communities and a growing hub for some of the biggest fintech companies and international businesses.

"We are excited to partner with the Florida Panthers to execute a commercial strategy for the team's marquee assets," said Greg Luckman, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Sports. "This is a powerful platform for modern marketers looking to align with an organization on the rise and to establish a deeper connection with fans in the South Florida region."

About FLA Live Arena

Home to the Florida Panthers Hockey Club and leading international concerts and events, the Broward County-owned FLA Live Arena is one of the top ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. In 2020, FLA Live Arena became the first National Hockey League building to earn the global benchmark WELL Building Institute (IWBI)'s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management. For the latest info about upcoming events, visit www.FlaLiveArena.com and follow @FLALiveArena on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in NHL history. By just their third season, the Panthers reached the 1996 Stanley Cup Final in memorable fashion during their 'Year of the Rat' run as fans in South Florida littered the ice with rubber rats in celebration of goals and wins. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., FLA Live Arena, where the club has won two division titles (2011-12 & 2015-16), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. Led by owner Vincent J. Viola since September of 2013, the organization has placed an emphasis on building a winning culture in South Florida while keeping a focus on investing in and spending time in the South Florida community. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a fast, dynamic and exciting team boasting the 2020-21 Frank J. Selke Trophy Recipient Aleksander Barkov, elite young playmakers Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe, stalwart defensemen Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. The Panthers started the 2021-22 season on a torrid pace, winning each of their first eight games and 14 of their first 15 matchups at FLA Live Arena, tied for the most wins through a team's first 15 home games in NHL history. For more about the team, visit nhl.com/panthers.

About Allied Sports

Built by a team of industry leaders and backed by a full suite of marketing solutions, Allied Sports is helping modern marketers accelerate the shift from Sponsor to Storyteller™. Our mission is to facilitate best-in-class strategic alliances and partnerships that set a higher standard of audience engagement for brand marketers, rights holders, content creators and distributors. To learn more, follow @AlliedSports on LinkedIn.

