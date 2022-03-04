InventHelp Inventor Develops Elevated Fixture for Toilets (LAX-1339)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a permanent elevated toilet platform for those with back/knee issues, osteoarthritis and sciatica," said an inventor from Palmdale, Calif., "so I invented the TOILET LIFT. My design eliminates the need to use conventional booster seats that may shift during use."

The invention provides a safe and effective way to elevate a toilet. In doing so, it reduces the need to bend when using the toilet. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to reduce pressure on the knees and joints. The invention features a functional and aesthetic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for individuals with lower body dexterity issues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

