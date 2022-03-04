PolyActiva to Present Positive Clinical Trial Results at the 2022 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyActiva Pty Ltd , a clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing unique biodegradable ocular implants with sustained drug delivery for patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, today announced that data from the Phase IIa study of its PA5108 Ocular Implant for the treatment of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG) will be presented at the 2022 American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place March 3-6, 2022 in Nashville, TN.

The accepted poster, "Interim Phase 2a Clinical Study Results with PA5108 Latanoprost Ocular Implant for the Treatment of Glaucoma" will be presented by Associate Professor Michael Coote, MD, a leading glaucoma specialist at Melbourne Eye Specialists and a principal investigator of the study. The poster will be available to view on the Virtual Meeting Platform throughout the meeting.

The open-label, multicenter, Phase IIa study met both its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of at least 20% IOP lowering in its low dose cohort, demonstrating a potential significant benefit of the PA5108 Ocular Implant with the proprietary Prezia™ Sustained Drug Delivery Technology designed to treat patients with glaucoma by enabling a constant dose of medication via a safe and effective biodegradable implant. Results of the study were previewed at last month's 11th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum in San Francisco, CA.

About PolyActiva

PolyActiva is an innovative clinical-stage ophthalmology company with a unique proprietary polymeric prodrug technology that enables site-specific, precise and controlled drug delivery to the eye. The company is dedicated to becoming a leader in ophthalmic medicine by providing unique biodegradable implants with sustained drug delivery to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

PolyActiva has two products under development, the first is the Latanoprost FA SR Ocular Implant for which a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial is underway after the successful completion of a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of open angle glaucoma. The second product is a Levofloxacin SR Ocular Implant, an antibiotic-based ocular implant, being developed as a treatment to reduce the risk of infection after cataract surgery. PolyActiva is based in Melbourne, Australia, and has secured venture capital funding from Brandon Capital's Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF) and Yuuwa Capital.

About Prezia™ Sustained Drug Delivery Technology

The PA5108 Ocular Implant employs the proprietary Prezia™ Sustained Drug Delivery Technology to release a constant daily dose of latanoprost free acid and is designed to include attributes not achievable by conventional blend technologies including: zero order drug release and rapid, complete, non-toxic biodegradation soon after the end of treatment. The Prezia Technology is versatile, can be used to deliver multiple drugs in a single implant and is suitable for front and back of the eye delivery.

