SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. In conjunction with this release, the Company also plans to provide an updated investor presentation. This presentation will be made available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/..

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

