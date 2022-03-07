LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has published its 2021 Annual Report. Please click below to access the report.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited 2021 Annual Report

As a reminder, Tetragon will host a conference call for investors on Monday, 7 March 2022 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST to discuss its annual report and to provide a company update.

During the call, Tetragon's investment manager will also seek to address questions raised by investors, including questions e-mailed to ir@tetragoninv.com.

Getting Access to the Call and Q&A:

The audio conference call may be accessed by dialling +44 (0) 800 358 9473 in the United Kingdom and +1 855 857 0686 in the United States. For other international dial in numbers please click here. Please be prepared to provide the Participant Pin Code 54455810#.

The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link below. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. You will still need to dial in to the audio portion of the call above if you choose to view the presentation online. We would encourage you to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Presentation Replay:

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days through the link provided above or by visiting http://www.tetragoninv.com/investors/calendar-and-events where a recording will be posted.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company's non-voting shares are traded on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon: Yuko Thomas Investor Relations ir@tetragoninv.com Press Inquiries: Prosek Partners Pro-tetragon@prosek.com United States Ryan FitzGibbon Remy Marin +1 646 818 9298 +1 646 818 9234 United Kingdom Henrietta Dehn Alexa Bethell +44 7717 281 665 +44 7940 166 251

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States . In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940 and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

View original content:

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited