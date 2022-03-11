BRADLEY ATTORNEY ADAM YOST EARNS CERTIFIED INFORMATION PRIVACY PROFESSIONAL CREDENTIAL

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Adam Yost, an attorney in the firm's Dallas office, has earned the Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) credential in the United States through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"We congratulate Adam on earning the Certified Information Privacy Professional credential," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "He joins a skilled group of Bradley attorneys who have a sophisticated understanding of privacy and data protection matters, which is a valuable asset for our clients."

Mr. Yost is an associate in Bradley's Government Enforcement & Investigations Practice Group, who focuses his practice on helping corporations and individuals navigate regulatory investigations, civil enforcement actions and criminal investigations brought by various government agencies. As a former government trial lawyer and enforcement attorney – as well as an aide, strategist and researcher to candidates for every office from state representative to president – Mr. Yost brings a unique perspective to white collar matters.

Mr. Yost received his J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law and his B.A. from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Prior to joining Bradley, he served as an Assistant Attorney General and Special Projects Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Virginia Attorney General.

Bradley has 10 attorneys who are CIPP/US certified. Accredited by the American National Standards Institute, the CIPP is recognized as a leading global privacy and data protection credentialing program. The CIPP/US designates professionals who demonstrate a strong foundation in U.S. private-sector privacy laws and regulations and an understanding of the legal requirements for the responsible transfer of sensitive personal data to/from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions.

