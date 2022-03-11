EVENTS DC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF FESTIVAL SEASON ON THE RFK STADIUM CAMPUS SHAMROCKFEST, PROJECT GLOW FEST, BROCCOLI CITY, ROCK 'N' ROLL RUNNING SERIES AMONG EVENTS COMING TO THE 190-ACRE CAMPUS

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, is gearing up to host a wide spectrum of major festivals and events at the RFK Campus in Washington, DC this spring, marking a much-anticipated return of large-scale, outdoor festivals and celebrations.

Events DC (PRNewswire)

"Events DC is proud to welcome festival programming back to the RFK Campus this spring," said Greg O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We look forward to bringing together residents and visitors from across the city and around the world for dynamic and diverse experiences across music, sports and culture. It's our mission to attract and host world-class events that showcase Washington, DC as a leading destination for entertainment and hospitality."



RFK CAMPUS FESTIVAL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

ShamrockFest 2022 – March 12, 2022

Experience DC's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration, featuring 16 bands across three stages including the legendary DJ Steve Aoki and iconic Dropkick Murphys.

United Airlines Rock 'n' Roll Running Series – March 26, 2022

This year's event features a half-marathon and 5k with a finish-line festival on the RFK Campus.

Day of Play at RFK – April 12, 2022

The Fields at RFK come alive with a free, community-oriented field day for residents of all ages featuring food, games music and more. More details available at https://playrfk.splashthat.com/

National Cannabis Festival – April 23, 2022

The National Cannabis Festival will feature live performances from Whiz Khalifa, Lettuce, and Dupont Brass among others

Project GLOW Festival – April 30-May 1, 2022

A new 2-day electronic music festival, Project GLOW will honor two decades of DC dance culture. Over 30 artists including Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, John Summit, GRiZ and more will come together across 2 stages to celebrate the district's unique dance history.

Broccoli City Festival – May 7-8, 2022

The 8th annual Broccoli City Festival will take place over two days for the first time ever and feature performances by Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Jeezy, Wale, 21 Savage, Larry June and more.

Events DC actively promotes, empowers and invests in marquee events across the District of Columbia including the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival events kick off Sunday March 20 with the Festival's Opening Ceremony, followed by the Blossom Kite Fly on Saturday, March 26 and the National Cherry Blossom Parade presented by Events DC on April 9.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the Nation's Capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Events DC