Innovators, Stellar MLS and SkySlope, collaborate to deliver new time-saving solutions for REALTORS®

Stellar MLS and SkySlope will pioneer the industry's first fully interoperable offer management system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar MLS, the nation's third-largest MLS, announced its plans to reimagine the offer management experience for Stellar MLS customers today. Collaborating with SkySlope, the real estate transaction software leader, Stellar MLS will co-create the industry's first offer management system to integrate into MLS and Broker Platforms fully.

As both companies start the ideation process, Stellar MLS and SkySlope's commitment to customer experience excellence will guide the platform's functionality and help bring to market an integrated platform widely accessible to the real estate tech ecosystem. With Stellar MLS's Spring launch of Stellar Central, the development of an offer management system will be the industry's first platform that will seamlessly integrate into a dedicated MLS workspace for agents and brokers.

"With the launch of Stellar Central this Spring, we have created a workspace designed to localize tools and resources to help our customers efficiently run their business. We are honored to be working alongside SkySlope to add a new offer management tool into our workspace that will help listing agents navigate multiple offer scenarios and provide buyers agents an effective way to send offers," said Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS CEO.

Both Stellar MLS and SkySlope have a track record of pioneering innovation. For over a decade, SkySlope has helped organizations reimagine their member experience with smart, simple tools to streamline real estate deals. In collaboration with Stellar MLS, the new offer management tool is anticipated to be a game-changing solution transforming how agents manage multiple offers.

"Stellar MLS is on the ground floor with us as we pioneer a new solution that will empower agents and enable them to identify the most competitive, desirable offers for their clients. No more searching through emails or manually organizing offers into spreadsheets. This new platform will put offer information right at their fingertips— where they can review, select, compare, and share offers with clients all in one place," said Tyler Smith, SkySlope CEO.

With an aggressive technology roadmap for 2022, Stellar MLS remains focused on achieving a broker and agent-centric service model. The collaboration between Stellar MLS and SkySlope aims to become an innovation standard to help MLS and broker platforms easily access offer management data.

About Stellar MLS



Stellar MLS invests in people and technology to give brokers and agents the access they deserve to trusted, standardized data. With nearly 77,000 customers and a dynamic vision, Stellar MLS is poised to help brokers and their agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market with a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service. Today, Stellar MLS makes the market work for real estate agents and brokers in 20 REALTOR® Associations throughout Central and Southwest Florida and in Puerto Rico. Learn more at StellarMLS.com .

About SkySlope



Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage transactions from contract to close. Serving over 300,000 users across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages over 2.7 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information about SkySlope, visit http://www.skyslope.com .

