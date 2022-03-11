Saitama Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Mixed Martial Arts League Eagle FC

BOSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saitama , one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency and community driven platforms, announced a multi-year partnership with Eagle FC, an MMA league featuring elite athletes from around the globe. The partnership recognizes Saitama as the exclusive crypto currency partner of Eagle FC and will include the Saitama logo appearing on the center ring, as well as the Saitama logo appearing on the shirts and shorts of fighters.

Crypto Currency Saitama Announces Multi-year Partnership with MMA League Eagle FC which includes its logo at center ring. (PRNewswire)

The multi-year agreement also calls on the companies to work together in promoting forward-thinking business ventures across a number of industries to strengthen both organizations. Financial details of the sponsorship are not being disclosed, but the companies acknowledged the deal is in the seven-figures.

"Saitama's partnership with Eagle FC will introduce our cryptocurrency platform to an even larger, more diverse audience," said Aaron Mohsini CMO of Saitama. "This exclusive partnership allows both companies a platform to grow together as MMA and cryptocurrencies gain popularity on a global scale."

"Saitama Inu is the perfect partner for Eagle FC as we continue to grow globally and further benefit our athletes," Eagle FC CEO Rizvan Magomedov said. "Saitama's priorities are aligned with ours, and we believe this partnership will provide incredibly unique opportunities for several platforms in the years to come."

Saitama has been growing rapidly in the cryptocurrency industry, even introducing their own smart wallet, Saitamask. Allowing investors from any level to be in control by serving as a one-stop-shop where users can connect their payment system of choice and be able to buy, sell, transfer, and swap without leaving the mobile app.

The first MMA match to feature the partnership will be between former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee and MMA legend Diego Sanchez. "Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez" takes place Friday, March 11 at FLXcast Arena in Miami.

About Saitama:

Saitama, is a fast growing cryptocurrency and community driven platform with a mission to promote financial well-being by empowering people of all ages and cultures to be in control of their money and create their own wealth opportunities. The $SAITAMA token is built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) with a smart code that makes it safe to invest and beneficial to hold. Saitama believes that transparency is a key factor for the success and longevity of its project and therefore is committed to a series of measures aimed at making Saitama the most transparent project in the alt-crypto market. More info at: Saitamatoken.com.

About Eagle FC:

Founded by one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and managed by CEO Rizvan Magomedov, Eagle FC is the MMA league that was built for the people, by the people, with the intent of putting our fighters and fans first. Featuring elite talent from around the globe, Eagle FC began promoting top-level cards in 2017 and seeks to find athletes who, like the promotion, are obsessed with greatness. New events are staged every month in the U.S. and select international locations and stream exclusively on FLXcast. Sign up today at www.EagleFC.com.

Media contact for Saitama Inu

Josh Weiss

10 to 1 Public Relations

josh@10to1pr.com

480-789-0743

Saitama Logo - saitamatoken.com (PRNewsfoto/Saitama) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saitama