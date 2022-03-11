Social Mobile Receives GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Award

MIAMI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider specializing in Android development, announced that it was recognized as an honoree by GrowFL for its Florida Companies to Watch awards program.The award was presented last month at a gala event hosted by GrowFL, Florida's only organization exclusively dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies.

In its eleventh year, the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards program honors companies located in Florida for developing valuable products and services,creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and broadening new industries throughout the state.

"Social Mobile has made a significant impact on our state's economy," said Russell Slappey, CEO of Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services, and event title sponsor."The company deserves to be celebrated as a GrowFL honoree based on its ability to grow and deliver innovative solutions to the marketplace."

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by GrowFL," said Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder of Social Mobile."This award validates our company's commitment and dedication to deliver innovative mobility solutions that help organizations solve complex business challenges. We continue to grow our team here in Florida and look forward to expanding our domestic design house in Miami later this year which will enable us to keep pace with growth."

Among the nominees,82 finalists were announced earlier this year.Among these, 50 honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges comprised of past honorees, economic development leaders, and GrowFL corporate partners.

Companies were judged on several criteria, including growth in number of employees; business impact to the job market; increase in sales and/or unit volume; current and past financial reports; innovativeness of products or services; response to adversity; and contributions to aid community-oriented projects.

Company On the Move

Earlier this month, Social Mobile expanded its leadership team with the hiring of ex-Google executive Mike Burr as Chief Technology Officer.In December, the company announced a contract with the United States Air Force to begin development of a portfolio of 5G mobile devices.

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey solutions that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart devices to support an array of business-critical operations. A specialist in Android applications, Social Mobile provides US customers with a domestic design partner that can control all aspects of the development supply-chain, ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com.

