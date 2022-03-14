Ken Crutchfield will moderate the discussion with industry experts, highlighting the role technology plays within law firms and in-house legal departments

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. , will moderate a panel titled "The A Team: How Has Tech Adoption Changed The Way Private Practice Firms and In-House Legal Departments Work Together?" at this year's Future Lawyer Week USA. The panel will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 9:20 AM – 10:05 AM ET in New York City.

Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Lead Tech Adoption Panel at Future Lawyer Week USA (PRNewswire)

Drawing on findings from the Wolters Kluwer 2021 Future Ready Lawyer survey, the discussion will cover the shifting dynamics between law firms and corporate counsel, trends in technology adoption, tech's impact on productivity, and more. Crutchfield will moderate the discussion with several leading industry experts, including Anjili Soni, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Worldwide Legal Sales and Marketing at Cisco, Jennifer Mendez, Director of Knowledge Management Innovation at Fisher Phillips, and Nick Watson, Founder and Director at Ruby Datum.

"The pandemic has put significant pressures on corporate counsel, and it's critical for law firms to understand what their clients are facing," said Crutchfield. "This discussion will explore how technology is impacting the practice of law, and will provide best practices from industry experts on how corporate counsel and law firms can work toward more productive relationships that benefit them both in the future."

Future Lawyer Week USA is a 2-day interactive legal innovation event designed for in-house counsels and private practice law firms. It includes networking opportunities, a Legal Tech Hackathon, and a conference with industry leaders. To register and learn more about the event, visit: https://www.futurelawyerweek-usa.com/

