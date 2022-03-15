ETHISPHERE ANNOUNCES AT&T AS ONE OF THE 2022 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES FOR THE 3rd CONSECUTIVE YEAR

ETHISPHERE ANNOUNCES AT&T AS ONE OF THE 2022 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES FOR THE 3rd CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to

business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 3rd consecutive year AT&T has received this accolade, and AT&T is the only U.S.-based telecommunications company on the list. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Ethical decision-making is embedded in everything we do," said AT&T CEO - John Stankey. "Focusing on ethics, integrity and building trust helps turn our customers into advocates and adds to our competitive advantage, and we're proud to be on this list once again."

"In my role at AT&T, driving an ethical culture is one my most critical responsibilities," said David Huntley, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. "Never before has the integrity of corporate institutions been questioned at the level they are questioned today. To be acknowledged with this award three years in a row, is a testament to our employees and the customers we serve."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO - Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to AT&T for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications) (PRNewswire)

Ethisphere Logo (https://ethisphere.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AT&T Communications