Largest health system in Northeast Florida enhances patient experience using PatientBond Psychographics

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond , Inc., the leading consumer science-driven patient engagement SaaS provider, announced today that Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, will employ the PatientBond psychographic segmentation model and health care consumer insights to personalize and enhance patients' experience with the health system.

PatientBond is the only digital patient engagement platform that leverages consumer science, psychographics and machine learning with dynamic, multi-channel workflows to motivate and activate healthcare consumer behaviors. (PRNewsfoto/Patientbond) (PRNewswire)

Baptist Health serves Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia with five nationally accredited hospitals and more than 200 points of care across the continuum, as well as digital service options. Baptist Health is ranked as the Most Preferred health care provider in Jacksonville, Florida, and strives to constantly improve its services and patient experience.

To achieve these goals, Baptist Health will leverage PatientBond's psychographic segmentation model to inform patient engagement strategies. Psychographics pertain to people's attitudes, values, beliefs and personalities and are core to a person's motivations and communication preferences. PatientBond offers a proprietary model for understanding health care consumers' decisions and behaviors to enable personalized patient engagement across a large population.

Baptist Health will also use the PatientBond Insights Accelerator™ , an intuitive, online interface for accessing the extensive market research PatientBond conducts on health care consumers. This market research and proprietary psychographic model will be used to help deepen the health system's understanding of the needs of patients, including their preferred communication channels and content, in order to engage them more effectively.

"By combining voice of the customer, analytics, and PatientBond, we are accelerating our strategies to deliver an increasingly personalized, responsive patient experience," said Melanie Husk, SVP, Chief Consumer Officer, Baptist Health. "Our goals are increased satisfaction, loyalty and retention."

Research has found that the cost of acquiring a new patient is significantly higher than retaining a patient. Moreover, using psychographic insights to motivate healthy behaviors is critical in the value-based care model that is emerging across the country.

"We are excited to work with Baptist Health, who is dedicated to a superior patient experience," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "We look forward to helping Baptist Health leverage our health care consumer insights and psychographic segmentation model to enhance their already outstanding patient engagement initiatives."

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children's Hospital – the region's only children's hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area's only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women's services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; primary and specialty care physicians' offices throughout Northeast Florida; and Baptist Home Health Care by BAYADA. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com .

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times . PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

