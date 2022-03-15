New American Funding Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

TUSTIN, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in the last several months and the eighth time in the last decade, New American Funding has been honored as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine.

The top independent mortgage lender is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a member of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals, ranking #77 out of 150 companies in the Pacific Region, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

In August, New American Funding was named to the Inc. 5000, ranking #2,145 out of the 5,000 companies recognized for their growth based on a percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. That was the seventh time New American Funding was named to the national Inc. 5000.

This marks the first time the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals.

The honor comes on the heels of the two best years in the history of New American Funding.

In 2020, New American Funding doubled its previous record lending volume, originating $30.5 billion in mortgages, and helped more than 104,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their mortgage.

The company followed those record-breaking numbers with an even better year. In 2021, New American originated $31.8 billion in mortgages, helping more than 105,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their mortgage.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this honor," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Our company has experienced phenomenal success in the last two years due to the tireless work of our amazing team, but we know that this is not the finish line. In fact, we're just getting started."

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 223,000 loans for approximately $58.8 billion, 168 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

