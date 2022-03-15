Product innovation at Fagron Sterile Services U.S. drives job growth and investment

WICHITA, Kan., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron, a leading FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility and a national supplier of compound sterile preparations, is expanding their Fagron Sterile Services U.S. (FSS US) facility in northeast Wichita.

FSS US recently released multiple new product lines and developed RFID enabled syringes, resulting in rapid business growth and sales. To support this accelerated demand, the company is expanding its current operations in Wichita to produce and store these new products.

"Fagron is proud to have partnered with the State of Kansas and the Greater Wichita Partnership on this exciting initiative," said Andrew Pulido, President, Fagron North America. "Their support of this manufacturing capacity expansion project has made it possible for Fagron to more than double its square footage in Wichita, potentially resulting in over 150 new jobs and $20M in capital investment over the next three years."

"At Fagron, we focus on creating the future of personalizing medicine through innovation. We are excited to continue realizing this vision through growing our team in Wichita and expanding our local facilities while continuing to deliver high-quality pharmaceuticals to our customers all over the world," said Jason McGuire, Vice President of Operations, Fagron US.

Fagron is headquartered in Belgium and has five specialized business units in the United States, including Fagron Sterile Services U.S. in Wichita. The company employs over 3,000 people globally and serves all 50 states in America and 35 countries globally. Fagron Sterile Services, through their state-of-the-art processes–including industry-leading automation and quality control systems–is capable of manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products to over 7,400 U.S. healthcare facilities.

In recent years, Fagron Sterile Services has launched multiple innovations and product lines, including:

Pennsylvania , and the only sterile topical LET Gel , a topical anesthetic commonly used in conjunction with suturing patients. In 2020, launched a best-in-class repackaged Avastin ® syringe , a groundbreaking advancement created in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, headquartered in, and the only, a topical anesthetic commonly used in conjunction with suturing patients.

In 2021, FSS US expanded its product portfolio to include sterile medications delivered in ready-to-administer IV Bags , filled through an innovative, automated robotic IV Bag Filler, UR3e.

Kit Check to launch a new, automated microchip technology ­embedded in the label of ready-to-administer operating room syringes. This In 2022, the company has partnered withto launch a new, automated microchip technology ­embedded in the label of ready-to-administer operating room syringes. This RFID-enabled inventory management system for hospitals creates a more efficient supply chain process for hospitals.

"International investment is an important economic driver for Kansas, and we are proud to work with Fagron in support of their continued growth in Wichita," Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. "We applaud and appreciate their recognition of the excellence of the workforce and local leadership team in their decision to choose Kansas as the place to expand their operations."

The greater than 150 new jobs include quality control professionals, manufacturing specialists, engineers, sales and finance positions, and other support staff. In addition, the company is currently hiring for open positions at fagronsterile.com/careers.

"Cutting-edge companies like Fagron are driving innovation in the global healthcare industry, and we are proud to have our local workforce play a key role in their growth," said Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner.

Fagron Sterile Services U.S. currently operates out of two facilities on the east side of Wichita. As part of the expansion, the company is taking over 44,000 SF of space in the former Golf Warehouse building (8835 E. 34th St.) and renovating it into additional warehouse and offices.

"Fagron Sterile Services was founded as JCB Labs almost 20 years ago by Wichita entrepreneurs, who grew it from a few employees to a nationally recognized compounding pharmacy. In 2013 it was acquired and is now part of an international organization, and we are thrilled that they have chosen Wichita for their continued growth," said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

This rapid growth at Fagron Sterile Services aligns with key strategies and efforts outlined in the Regional Growth Plan, an economic strategy to grow the greater Wichita region's economy, attract new businesses and expand existing industries.

"Establishing a regional ecosystem for innovation, commercialization, and product development is a Top 10 Key Initiative of the Regional Growth Plan. We look forward to continuing work with Fagron Sterile Services to achieve this initiative within our healthcare sector," said Adrienne Korson, Director of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

This project was realized through the collaborative efforts of the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership, with support from the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County.

More About Fagron Sterile Services US

As an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility, Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS), supports patient-focused healthcare facilities across North America with a reliable supply of critical high-quality sterile medications produced through cGMP compliant operations.

FSSs team includes operational and regulatory expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing and repackaging while leveraging industry-leading automation, advanced environmental monitoring, and sophisticated in-house quality testing labs. Batches are validated to support proper Beyond-Use Dating (BUD) and only released after successful sterility, particulate matter, and potency testing are complete.

A broad product portfolio includes ready-to-administer critical care, labor and delivery , pain management , ophthamlics (including Avastin®) , and other specialty medications like the only sterile LET gel , a topical anesthetic. As a trusted 503B outsourcing partner, FSS holds Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) agreements within all major GPOs.

Learn more at fagronsterile.com.

About The Greater Wichita Partnership

The mission of the Greater Wichita Partnership is to align resources and focus the business community on common strategies that fast-forward economic growth in Wichita and South Central Kansas. The Partnership's key priorities are to grow jobs, attract and retain talent, and enhance quality of place. To learn more, visit greaterwichitapartnership.org.

