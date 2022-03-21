Bedsure Upgrades its Waffle Weave Line Up for 2022

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 17 million cozy customers served worldwide, announces its newest addition to its Waffle Weave product lineup. Loved and reviewed by over 35,800 times as of December 2021 averaging a combined rating of 4.6 out of 5, the expansion to the Waffle Weave series echoes Bedsure's brand upgrade strategy and strengthens Bedsure's commitment to providing everyone with cozy nights of sleep.

The addition to the Waffle Weave family comes in two products, including the Bedsure 100% Cotton Boho Waffle Weave Blanket and the Bedsure Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag. With the ever-growing popularity of the Waffle Weave products, Bedsure realizes the market demand and consumer needs among the products with a waffle weave design.

Bedsure 100% Cotton Boho Waffle Weave Blanket

The Bedsure 100% Cotton Boho Waffle Weave Blanket is the result of the success of the original 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket and the growing popularity of boho style in home textile products. The all-new 100% Cotton Boho Waffle Weave Blanket features the same 100% cotton fabric with a new contrasting color stitching to add a chic and boho style to all homes. Its unique pre-washed craftsmanship also enhances durability and increases softness.

The 330 GSM cotton makes this blanket a versatile choice for all-season use, and the exquisite boho design makes this essential home item an inviting décor element. Starting at just $39.99, the all-new Bedsure 100% Cotton Boho Waffle Weave Blanket is currently offered in three elegant boho colors including Beige, Grey, and White, and three sizes, including a Twin size at 66" by 90", a Queen size at 90" by 90", and a King size at 104" by 90".

Bedsure Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag

In addition, Bedsure has answered the popular request of Waffle Weave customers by expanding the Waffle Weave series into a new product category with the new Bedsure Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag. The all-season Bedsure Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag is a comprehensive 8-piece bundle that completes the sleeping space with the stylish boho waffle weave design. The 100% polyester-made Bed in a Bed bundle is lightweight, more durable, and even more affordable than its cousins.

The Bedsure Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag bundle includes a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a bed skirt, two pillowcases, and two matching pillow shams. The Waffle Weave Bed in a Bag is available in two elegantly shaded colors, including White and Grey. The creamy white variation represents the pure and simplified things in a common household, while the subtle grey variation brings a sense of calm and balance with its clean and neutral look.

Other Bedsure Waffle Weave Products

In 2019, Bedsure began its Waffle Weave lineup with the 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, a cotton-based thermal blanket designed to provide customers with the Bedsure coziness even during the warmer weather. The original 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is one of Bedsure's most popular summer products, with over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.6 out of 5. The original 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is an Amazon's Choice item.

In 2020, Bedsure launched the 50% Bamboo 50% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket with a new hybrid fabric blend that consists of 50% cotton and 50% bamboo fiber. The added bamboo fiber increases the blanket's ability to regulate temperature and wick away moisture while retaining its cotton variant's breathability and warmth elements. Having been rated by over 8,500 customers averaging 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, the 50% Bamboo 50% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is available in seven colors and four size options.

Furthermore, Bedsure also has expanded its Waffle Weave series beyond blanket products with the 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Set. Borrowing from the experience of making the original 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket and the expertise of professional textile craftmanship, the chic 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Set is also an Amazon's Choice product with its seven-color offerings and three sizes.

From a flicker of thoughts, Bedsure innovatively blended its hot-selling products together into new cozy products. These new products strengthen Bedsure's commitment to enabling customers to Get Cozy Every Moment and Get Cozy Everywhere. These new products are available for order immediately. Moving forward, Bedsure plans to continue its success in creating the coziest and most versatile products customers worldwide can enjoy.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 17 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

