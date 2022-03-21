G-Beauty Biotulin is the beauty hype of the year "Baby Botox" conquers the cosmetics market in the US

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is now an herbal alternative to botulinum toxin. Biotulin is considered the "miracle serum" of Hollywood stars and royals around the world. (Source: https://www.intheknow.com/post/biotulin-supreme-skin-gel-amazon/)

How does Biotulin work?

The active ingredient Biotulin is comparable to a Botox treatment, but it is much less complicated to use because it is applied directly to the skin and not injected.

Crow's feet, wrinkles on the forehead, the glabella between the eyebrows, and nasolabial folds are made visibly smoother. Efficacy studies support this statement.

One of the main ingredients of Biotulin is spilanthol, a local anesthetic obtained from the extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress). It reduces muscle contraction, causing facial features to relax. Small wrinkles disappear, especially those around the eye area and between the eyebrows.

In addition, hyaluron boosts the efficacy of Biotulin. Hyaluronic acid additionally plumps up the skin and supports the collagen and elastin fibers. Its visible skin tightening and smoothing effect is excellent and is immediately noticeable.

The result: within just 1 hour, visible wrinkles are reduced and you immediately look younger and fresher. Always and at any time, because the gel can be applied several times a day and the effect lasts for at least 8 hours.

