Global Islamic leader concludes three-state visit to build interfaith ties in America

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, the secretary general of the Muslim World League (MWL), completed this week a seven-day visit to three U.S. states as part of an effort to strengthen relations between Muslims and other faith groups, and insulate American communities against acts of bigotry and hatred.

Dr. Al-Issa, who is widely regarded as the leading global voice on moderate Islam, was honored as the keynote speaker and distinguished guest of the Global Faith Forum, hosted by Pastor Bob Roberts and the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, in Dallas, Texas. He later visited thriving evangelical churches in Kansas City, Missouri, and Glenarden, Maryland.

The Global Faith Forum is hosted annually to encourage Muslims, Christians and Jews to establish foundations of understanding and cooperation among each other. Through songs of worship, prayers, testimonies, and topical panels, the events across the country are designed to encourage the creation of unlikely alliances, the theme of this year's Forum.

The events came just two months after the hostage crisis at a synagogue just outside of Dallas. The head of the synagogue, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, joined Dr. Al-Issa at the first event in Texas to elaborate on the importance of multi-faith relationships and understanding.

"We are stronger when we are together, and we are unbeatable when we stand united and resolved to cultivate lasting friendships and understanding regardless of race, ethnicity, faith, gender or creed," Dr. Al-Issa shared in his address to a faith-based audience of almost 1,000 individuals.

"We have all witnessed the discrimination that many in our communities face, and we also share a commitment to a world where intolerance and injustice has no place in our society," Dr. Al-Issa declared. "We are fostering a more inclusive and equal world, where no forms of prejudice or bias exists."

Al-Issa and other faith leaders on the trip hailed the positive contributions of the Charter of Makkah, which Dr. Al-Issa and the MWL spearheaded in 2019 involving more than 5,000 senior Islamic religious leaders and scholars.

Christian leaders hailed Dr. Al-Issa as a transformative figure in building bridges among followers of the Abrahamic faiths.

"This type of gathering has never happened before, especially in the heart of the Bible Belt, but we believe it will be the starting point for change," said Pastor Roberts, who served as program host and convener at all three events.

