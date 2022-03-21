InventHelp Inventor Develops More Sanitary Way to Use a Shopping Cart (DCD-128)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While on active duty as a Preventative Medicine Technician, I thought there should be a way to protect against germs and viruses on shopping cart handles," said an inventor, from Hagerstown, Md., "so I invented the CLEAN GRIP. My design minimizes hand contact with germs on the handle."

The invention provides a safe and sanitary way to use a shopping cart. In doing so, it reduces contact with the shopping cart handle. As a result, it helps to prevent the transfer of germs between users of public shopping carts and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and washable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

