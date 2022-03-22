First Come, First Reserved: Reserve Your Exclusive Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV, Only Available Online

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be one of the first to reserve a Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV only available via online reservation , for delivery starting fall 2022 in the US and Canada. The new Maserati Grecale SUV is "The Everyday Exceptional" with the right balance between sportiness and elegance, it inaugurates a new segment for Maserati. The Grecale embodies the concepts of innovation, versatility and luxury: it is a best-in-class SUV in terms of spaciousness and comfort.

Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV - Rosso GranTurismo (GranTurismo Red) (PRNewswire)

Reserve your Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV at www.Maserati.com for delivery this fall.

For a short time, only online, you can reserve the Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV, which includes the following special feature combinations only available on this specific vehicle during this reservation window:

21-inch Pegaso Machine Polished aluminum wheels

Adaptive Air Suspension with Skyhook damping

Premium 14-speaker Sonus faber Sound System

Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof

Available in five (5) colors: Bianco (White) , Nero Tempesta (Black Storm) Blu Intenso (Intense Blue), Grigio Lava (Lava Grey), Rosso Granturismo (Red)

The Grecale Modena SUV provides superior performance in terms of driveability and handling. Featuring a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-hp engine, the Grecale Modena version is for those who appreciate innate, timeless elegance, for fans of sport in the great outdoors. It is intended to make the very best of your time and surroundings.

To further enhance the performance & comfort attributes of the Grecale SUV, the Modena features a limited slip differential, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, active blind spot assist and active lane keep assist among other features as standard.

Innovative technical specifications, including the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, the latest infotainment with a central 12.3" touchscreen and a smaller 8.8" comfort touchscreen, and the Heads-up Display, available as an option. An all-round sound experience is guaranteed by the iconic signature sound of the Maserati engine and by the immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system.

You can watch the new Maserati Grecale SUV unveil on March 22 here . The Grecale SUV will begin arriving in the US, Canada, Fall of 2022. Online reservations require a $500 refundable deposit to your preferred Maserati dealership. Visit Maserati.com to learn more.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version, the Trident Brand's first electrified cars. A complete range, equipped with V6 and V8 petrol, and 4 cylinder hybrid powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, further embodies the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

For further information on current products visit: www.Maserati.com

Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV - Grigio Lava (Lava Grey) (PRNewswire)

Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV - Bianco (White) (PRNewswire)

Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV - Nero Tempesta (Black Storm) (PRNewswire)

Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV - Blu Intenso (Intense Blue) (PRNewswire)

Maserati celebrates the anniversary of its founding on December 1 (PRNewsfoto/Maserati North America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

