Henry Ford Health Unveils Evolved Brand

DETROIT, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Ford Health (previously Henry Ford Health System) today announced a dynamic evolution of its brand, dropping the word "system" to emphasize the word "health" and its devotion to partnering with patients, communities and its workforce along the entire health journey.

The evolved brand unites all of Henry Ford Health's offerings, from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty services, home health, pharmacy and healthcare retail, along with its academic mission to advance research and train the next generation of health professionals.

"Given the collective challenges of the past two years, there has never been a more important time for Henry Ford Health to renew our promise to our communities," said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO. "We want every life we touch – whether it's a member of our team, a patient, member, or a community partner or neighbor – to know that we will be the dynamic partner and relentless advocate they need."

Along with the new identity, the health system is also unveiling an omnichannel campaign called "I Am Henry." A dynamic storytelling platform, the campaign empowers customers, team members, and community partners to share their personal stories of hope and resiliency, triumph and inspiration, weaving together individual narratives to reinforce the mission and promise of the Henry Ford Health community. From a pregnant COVID patient who received a lifesaving double-lung transplant, to a nurse practitioner who opened her home to a patient, to a surgeon who performs rare wrist surgery, "I Am Henry" stories inspire, unite and empower us in our healthcare journeys.

The campaign's 60-second anthem spot will debut during March Madness coverage beginning March 24.

The deeply personal nature of the "I Am Henry" campaign highlights the organization's values as an inclusive employer, a dynamic partner, a driver of innovation and discovery, and a fierce advocate for building strong, healthy communities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused all of us to challenge ourselves – to reimagine what healthcare can and should be for our communities," said Heather Geisler, Henry Ford's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Experience Officer. "We discovered: We are Henry, and together, every day, we each have a role to play in the health of our community. What we're unveiling today is the start of a new journey. So much more than a logo or tag line, it's a public declaration of our brand promise and a powerful way to unify us. We are Henry, and together, every day, we define and redefine what Henry Ford Health is all about."

The refreshed Henry Ford Health name and new logo clearly transitions the identity from one steeped in the visual history of founder Henry Ford, to a brand expression focused on humanity, backed by a powerful heritage of innovation and drive. The organization's "new signature" is a tribute to its century-plus legacy, while infusing a bright and bold new look.

The largest facilities will be upgraded with the new name and logo first, including Henry Ford's five acute-care hospitals and administrative building, One Ford Place, with others to follow in a phased approach spanning the next several years. Henry Ford Allegiance, serving Jackson and greater central Michigan, will also assume the Henry Ford Health brand, with the hospital name transitioning to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Ambulatory and other Allegiance sites will assume geolocators to make it easier for patients to identify.

About Henry Ford Health: Serving communities across Michigan and beyond, Henry Ford Health is committed to partnering with patients and members along their entire health journey. Henry Ford Health provides a full continuum of services – from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty care, health insurance, a full suite of home health offerings, virtual care, pharmacy, eye care and other healthcare retail.

It is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and multi-organ transplants. Consistently ranked among the top five NIH-funded institutions in Michigan, Henry Ford Health engages in more than 2,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents and fellows every year across 50+ accredited programs.

With more than 33,000 valued team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan's largest and most diverse employers, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network.

The health system is led by President and CEO, Wright L. Lassiter, III, and serves a growing number of customers across 250+ locations throughout Michigan including five acute care hospitals, two destination facilities for complex cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine care, three behavioral health facilities, primary care and urgent care centers.

