Literacy Research Association Pursues Equity with 2022 Conference Theme

LAGRANGE, Ga., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Literacy Research Association (LRA) has officially announced their 72nd Conference theme, "Crossing Boundaries and Borders: In Pursuit of Equity, Solidarity, and Social Justice."

The 2022 theme is intended to engage the members of LRA in discovering the origins of their collective discontents through civil dialogue and to encourage activism that makes visible the unseen stirrings that act as barriers to pursuing equity, solidarity, and social justice for the diversity of students, families, and communities LRA members seek to serve.

"LRA hopes that this theme will help propel the association and its members to cross the boundaries and borders that negatively impact literacy research, policies, and practices," said LRA Conference Chair 2022 and President-Elect 2021-22, Doris Walker-Dalhouse.

LRA took inspiration from the words of African American feminist poet, Audre Lorde who said, "It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences… I speak these words in an attempt to break that silence and bridge some of those differences between us, for it is not difference which immobilizes us, but silence. And there are so many silences to be broken."

Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of our Discontent, further challenged LRA to address the longstanding and powerful issues that divide us and operate in silence in "search for the unseen stirrings of the human heart to discover the origins of our discontents."

"The future of our association depends on our willingness to reflect on what we can do to make an impact," said LRA 2021-22 President David Yaden, "We hope that this year's conference will help further inspire and invigorate LRA members to continue to advocate for equity in their fields."

LRA's 2022 conference will be held at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix from November 29-December 3 and will engage hundreds of literacy research professionals.

The Literacy Research Association (LRA) is a non-profit professional organization, comprised of individuals who share an interest in advancing literacy theory, research, and practice. We are a community that engages in research and dialogue pertaining to literacy and related topics. We support the professional development of emerging and established scholars. We advocate research-informed improvements in education. We seek engagement with high-quality research and discussions of important theoretical, methodological, practice, and policy issues.

