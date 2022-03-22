.XYZ Got .GAME Probably Nothing .LOL

The company behind .xyz (the world's #1 new domain ending) stealthily acquires 10 more domain extensions.

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XYZ Registry is accelerating its season of growth with the acquisition of 10 new domain extensions: .Game , .Guitars , .Audio , .Christmas , .Diet , .Flowers , .Hosting , .Pics , .Mom , and .LOL . Following their . Tickets acquisition last year, this makes 21 TLDs that XYZ has acquired in a two-year period, bringing the Registry's total offerings to 33.

All ten new domain endings are already available to the general public, and cover a broad range of topics, including .Game, .Flowers, and .LOL. The continued diversification of inventory increases the domain name options XYZ can make available to customers of its established global network of registrar partners , including GoDaddy and Namecheap .

Once viewed as the underdog, XYZ has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years. The company has long demonstrated the fortitude to withstand major tests, including an early and expensive "David vs. Goliath" legal attack on the idea that their flagship generic domain .xyz was slated to be the next .com. The XYZ Registry started and operates .xyz, the world's favorite new domain ending .

The .xyz domain has grown to be a worldwide sensation, ranked as the #1 new gTLD in usage. Surpassing .info in 2021, .xyz is now the #4 generic domain, only trailing domain endings from the 1980's - .com, .net, and .org.

XYZ Registry has grown exponentially after acquiring and launching 1-3 new domain endings per year from 2015 to 2019. Following .Monster and .Baby in 2018, XYZ kicked it up a notch, launching five TLDs to the general public in March 2021: the first-ever beauty industry domain names .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , .Makeup , and the versatile .Quest . Soon after, XYZ followed with an announcement that they acquired five more in 2021: covering the housing and transportation markets. The domain endings .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts relaunched with a new and more accessible pricing structure in June. The registry then announced the well-timed acquisition of .Tickets , a prime domain set to relaunch just as ticket sales are expected to skyrocket in the next few years1. This latest acquisition by XYZ will mark a 175% growth in their offerings in the past two years.

XYZ acquired and is taking over management of these 10 new TLDs from Uni Naming & Registry Corp. These 10 TLDs were specifically selected by XYZ for their growth potential, which aligns with the XYZ Registry's mission to serve the needs of worldwide digitalization that is expanding exponentially. The .Game domain name, for example, is ideal for members of the fast-growing $167 billion dollar gaming industry – expected to reach $287 billion by 20262. Members of the $21.6 billion dollar music industry3 can make themselves heard with .Audio and .Guitars. Even North America's biggest holiday is covered with .Christmas, as 2020 Christmas spending crossed $850 billion in the United States alone4.

The acquisition continues XYZ's mission to inspire freedom in competition and choice online. XYZ CEO and Founder Daniel Negari says "We're dedicated to making short, memorable, and intuitive domain names available to every where in the world. With these latest ten additions, I feel confident that every business, individual, or group can make their mark online with the XYZ Family of domains. I am particularly excited to make the world. LOL"

About XYZ

XYZ is a next-generation technology company giving all people fresh domain name options, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz. The registry also operates .Cars, .Car, and .Auto , .College , .Rent , .Security , .Protection , .Theatre , .Storage , .Baby , .Monster , .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , .Makeup , .Quest , .Homes , .Autos , .Motorcycles , .Boats , .Yachts , and .Tickets . Learn more about XYZ at www.gen.xyz.

