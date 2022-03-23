ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPEDICS BUILDS BRAND NEW ORTHOPEDIC FACILITY IN COOL SPRINGS, FRANKLIN, TN AREA

Elite plans to open the state-of-the-art orthopedic facility with onsite imaging and physical therapy in spring 2022 to better serve Franklin and Williamson County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPEDICS, Middle Tennessee's premier orthopedic group, announced today that it plans to open a new facility at the corner of Carothers Parkway and Liberty Pike in Franklin, TN at the end of March 2022.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to serve our patients with expanded availability and convenient access. We searched for ten years for this sort of property and couldn't be happier with the result," explained Dr. David Moore, orthopedic surgeon at Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics. "As part of our global philosophy of excellent total care, MPOWER Physical Therapy will offer an unmatched rehabilitative experience; and our new MRI will give patients rapid local access to affordable quality high tech imaging."

The Franklin location advances Elite's patient centered approach to orthopedics, which combines relationship-driven care, clinical excellence, and superior facilities. Elite's twelve (12) orthopedists will practice at the new facility along with numerous physician's assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical and occupational therapists.

Elite expects that the new facility will increase its patient care capacity by more than 18% in comparison with its current Cool Springs location.

About Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics

Established in 2006 by Dr. Burton F. Elrod, Dr. David R. Moore, and Dr. Jeffrey D. Willers, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics provides patient-driven, integrative care for people experiencing musculoskeletal pain and impairments. Elite's team of twelve (12) board certified subspecialized orthopedic surgeons are uniquely experienced in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of injuries and conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments and tendons. The practice serves many professional and amateur athletes but emphasizes exceptional care for patients from all walks of life across its six (6) Nashville and Franklin locations.

Media Contact:

Cassie Whittaker

cwhittaker@eliteorthopaedic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics