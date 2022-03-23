New mobility hub launched to help international companies to scale to Latin America

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new equity-free zero-cost launch program is now available to mobility companies and startups with a drive to enter the Latin American market. The opportunity is made possible by Santiago-based güil Mobility Ventures, a company builder and VC fund established by the Kaufmann group, one of South America's largest automobile distributors.

For 14 weeks, entrepreneurs from around the world will be able to connect with industry experts, prospective clients, and VCs. By participating in this online program, startups will have a chance to raise up to $1.5 million.

"The current global energy crisis precipitated the need for sustainable user-centric mobility solutions around the world," said Kazuna Yamamoto, güil VC specialist. "Güil supports high-impact startups intending to scale to the Latin American market. The program is based on years of research and experience across the company as well as the Kaufmann group's mission to facilitate mobility. Our methodology lets us test and grow a wide range of solutions."

Güil Mobility Ventures' portfolio includes Awto, the largest Latin American car sharing startup; EVSY, the "waze" of electric vehicle owners; eTrans, which develops fleet management systems for transportation; Kupos, which digitizes payment methods for transport in Chile; Quickspace, a marketplace for cargo services, and others.

"We want güil to become a global mobility player, helping to create better solutions for mobility worldwide," said Juan Pablo Hernández, güil business designer. "That's why our objective this year involves investing in global mobility-centered VCs as an LP, to expand our network and our reach."

The program serves as a gateway to Latin America, providing access to the region's most established stakeholders and VCs as well as possible pilots with corporations. Among the funds that have already confirmed their participation in the program, notable names include: BDev Ventures (U.S.), MobilityFund (Germany), WAYRA (Spain), Endeavor Chile, WeBoost, Alaya Capital, Overboost, iThink VC, Proeza Ventures, Liil Ventures, FEN Ventures, and DADNEO Ventures (LatAm).

Startup founders, coding bootcamp leaders, and mobility policy decision makers from Europe, Asia, and the U.S. have confirmed their participation as güil accelerator mentors and experts. The application will be available until March 31.

Startups raised a record $14.8 billion across 800 deals in LatAm in 2021, making it the fastest-growing region for VC and global players, including Uber. The need for sustainable mobility solutions has never been greater: LatAm is one of the world's most urbanized regions, with about 80% of the population in large cities. By 2025, only the shared scooter market in LatAm is expected to grow at 25.4 CAGR.

About the Kaufmann Group

Kaufmann S.A. Vehiculos Motorizados is an automobile distributor established in 1950 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company offers cars, trucks, buses, minibuses, vans, and more. The group employs around 2,000 people across different locations.

About güil Mobility Ventures

The company was founded in 2019 by the Kaufmann group with the objective to create and support startups focused on mobility. These solutions are designed to be user-centric, with a social, environmental, or economic impact. Güil Mobility Ventures consists of an accelerator, a company builder, and a VC fund. The word "güil" itself has two meanings: "wheel," as in mobility, and "will," as in "willpower."

