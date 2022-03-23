Princess Cruises Partners with TimePlay to Launch Audience Participation Game Show for Chance to Win Cash Prizes or a Free Cruise

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most popular game shows, "Deal or No Deal," is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess℠, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. This live, hosted experience with high energy, and lots of onboard buzz offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to the grand prize of $1,000. "Deal or No Deal" is also available on Majestic Princess®, Regal Princess® and Sky Princess®, with plans to roll out across the fleet.

Popular TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to Life on New Discovery Princess Stage and Fleetwide (PRNewswire)

In partnership with TimePlay, an award-winning entertainment company with a deep history of awakening audiences through interactive games, "Deal or No Deal" takes place on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. This exhilarating experience offers contestants the chance to play and deal for cash or free cruises in a suspenseful contest of nerves and raw intuition.

"'Deal or No Deal' offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show," said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. "This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess."

Guests can play along with their "case card" with a buy in ranging from $25-$50, as well as be one of two contestants—selected at random—who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000. Guests in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or even a free cruise.

"We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess," said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess℠, Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess℠, Regal Princess℠ and Royal Princess℠. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment the cruise line is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion®, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet®, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies, and shows.

As the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess is homeporting in Port of Los Angeles and will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About TimePlay

TimePlay is an award-winning entertainment company with a deep history of awakening audiences through interactive games, such as trivia, bingo, and game shows. Its patented technology drives significant participation, entertainment, and social competition, resulting in high-impact guest experiences. TimePlay's platform connects guests' mobile phones to a main screen to compete against the entire audience in real time - turning watchers into players.

Its deep history of immersive experiences launched in cinema and cruise lines, with hosted game shows and innovative pre-shows. TimePlay has successfully delivered a new category on-board by monetizing entertainment within live audience participation shows, resulting in high returns and high entertainment scores.

With over 80 million game plays and counting, TimePlay makes it easy and fun to play together. Visit: www.timeplay.com/cruise-ships-resorts/

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

Popular TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to Life on New Discovery Princess Stage and Fleetwide (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises